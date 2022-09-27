Captain Compassion returns for National Bullying Prevention Month to help families and school communities take action against bullying behavior

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Committee for Children is launching its fifth annual Captain Compassion campaign during National Bullying Prevention Month to teach kids how to prevent bullying in all forms, with a special emphasis on behavior motivated by racial bias. Developed by Committee for Children in 2018, Captain Compassion is an anti-bullying superhero who teaches upstanders how to recognize, report, and refuse bullying through a series of engaging, age-appropriate comic strips.

