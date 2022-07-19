A community picnic will help celebrate the 100th birthday of Deception Pass State Park.
Annual picnics are part of the park’s history and started on the east side of Cranberry Lake even before the park was officially created. In 1922, the park’s original dedication took place at one of the annual picnics.
The tradition is back this year, from 1-9 p.m. Saturday, July 23, with live music, a beer garden, artisans and food.
Bellair Charters will provide shuttle service between the picnic at East Cranberry Lake, North Beach, West Beach and Cornet Bay Marina.
Live music is all day. The Cory Vincent Trio will play from 1-2 p.m., The Enthusiasts from 2:30-3:30 p.m., Cascadia Groove from 4-5:30 p.m., Miller Campbell from 6-7 p.m. and The Chris Eger Band will close out the picnic from 7:30-9 p.m.
The beer garden features beers from Two Beers Brewing Co., 192 Brewing, Anacortes Brewery, Chuckanut Brewery, District Brewing Co, Farmstrong Brewing Co, Flyers Restaurant and Brewery, La Conner Brewing Co, North Sound Brewing Co, Penn Cove Brewing Co, and Wicked Teuton Brewing Co.
Artisans are Basketworks Northwest, C’N Sunshine, La Re Mi Cupcake Bakery, My Brown Wren Jewelry, Sweet and Salty Silver, Twist of Light, Uluava-Gould and Zig Zag Mountain Art.
The picnic is free to attend, and no registration is required. Organizers highly recommend bringing blankets and beach chairs.
The event is sponsored by the Deception Pass Foundation.
