...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Fourth of July will offer a full day of fun and activities for the Anacortes community.
A town photo is at 10 a.m. at the corner of Fifth Street and Commercial Avenue. The picture is right at 10 a.m., so participants should show up early to make sure they don’t miss out.
A patriotic program with the mayor and the town crier is directly after the photo, also at Fifth and Commercial.
Then, the City of Anacortes parade starts down Commercial Avenue at 11 a.m. The parade begins at Third Street and Commercial Avenue. It will then head south to 10th Street, turn right on 10th Street, then right on N Avenue to complete the route.
Rock the Dock, sponsored by the Port of Anacortes, starts at 5 p.m. at Seafarers’ Memorial Park. The concert features Pacific Twang, Marin Jones and The Last Men Standing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.