 

 

The Fourth of July will offer a full day of fun and activities for the Anacortes community.

A town photo is at 10 a.m. at the corner of Fifth Street and Commercial Avenue. The picture is right at 10 a.m., so participants should show up early to make sure they don’t miss out.

A patriotic program with the mayor and the town crier is directly after the photo, also at Fifth and Commercial.

Then, the City of Anacortes parade starts down Commercial Avenue at 11 a.m. The parade begins at Third Street and Commercial Avenue. It will then head south to 10th Street, turn right on 10th Street, then right on N Avenue to complete the route.

Rock the Dock, sponsored by the Port of Anacortes, starts at 5 p.m. at Seafarers’ Memorial Park. The concert features Pacific Twang, Marin Jones and The Last Men Standing.

A fireworks show starts at dusk over Fidalgo Bay.

