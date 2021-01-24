n Aquarium Quick Dips: Join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay at 10 a.m. Wednesdays for a series of short, virtual aquarium tours featuring a different animal every week, at Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips.
n Transition Fidalgo & Friends will hold its annual meeting over Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The climate-change-focused nonprofit will host translator Jane Billinghurst, who will speak on forests. transitionfidalgo.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold its awards ceremony over Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author and photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n The Skagit Watershed Council will host a virtual Illuminight Winter Walk on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. The annual event is a celebration of the Skagit Valley’s natural beauty and artistic talents and will feature music, poetry and a luminary art contest.
n WSU Skagit County will host a 12-week course on home gardening called “Grow Your Groceries” beginning Feb. 3. Cost is $140, partial scholarships are available. extension.wsu.edu.
n Smith & Vallee Gallery in Edison will host “Birdland,” a new exhibit featuring bird pieces from over 100 artists, on Feb. 5-28. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. smithandvalleegallery.com.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will host “Bring on the Birds,” a training session for the 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count for beginners and those looking to brush up on their bird identifying skills. Training will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Register at pilchuckaudubon.org.
n The North Cascades Institute will hold a Hybrid Wilderness First Responder course on Feb. 7-12. It combines over 20 hours of online training and five days of in-person training. ncascades.org.
n The Seattle Rose Society and Christianson’s Nursery will hold two free webinars on rose pruning and section, and placement and disease control beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a webinar on how plants are shifting elevations due to climate change at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. The Zoom link can be found at wnpskoma.org/meetings/.
n Friend of Skagit Beaches’ Winter Lecture Series will feature Jacques White, Ph.D, speaking on challenges to salmon recovery and how Long Live the Kings is working on solutions, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. A Zoom link will be available on skagitbeaches.org one week before the event.
n The Salish Sea Stewards Program offered by the Skagit Marine Resources Committee is an opportunity to receive 40 hours of free citizen-science training by local experts in return for a commitment to volunteer for 40 hours. Training will be held on Tuesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom, from Feb. 23 until June 1. Register at skagitmrc.org.
n The Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards banquet, “Diamonds in the Rough,” virtually at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. A silent auction will be held between Feb. 22 and March 1. Participation is free, but a banquet box can be purchased for $50. For more information: info@oakharborchamber.com.
n Create a Rain Garden: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension are offering online instruction to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. lid.inquiries@wsu.edu.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host a virtual session on the Asian Giant Hornet at 7 p.m. on March 19 as a part of its winter lecture series. Cassie Cichorz of the Washington State Department of Agriculture will speak on the threat the hornets pose and how to prevent their expansion. skagitbeaches.org.
n Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon hosts Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and renting videos from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. lincolntheatre.org.
n The Island County Master Gardener Foundation will host a gardening workshop on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7. The event will combine over 25 online workshops with in-person field trips. It will also include Spring Garden Marketplace at Greenbank Farm in Greenbank, WA. whidbeygardening.org.
n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.
n The Snohomish Conservation District is accepting pre-orders for its annual Plant Sale, which will be available for pick-up at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe on Feb. 27-28. theplantsale.org.
