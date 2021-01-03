n Gray Day Relics will host a decoupage class, which will go over methods and include all materials. Class size is limited and registration is $45. The class will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at 18600 Main St. in Conway. graydayrelics.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will feature Mitch Britt of Bold Eye Media on how to upgrade your business website and create an optimization plan, at noon Wednesday, Jan. 13, over Zoom. Email jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com for the link.
n WSU Skagit County Extension’s Country Living and Cattlemen’s Winterschool will be held online Jan. 29-31. It will feature over 70 workshops ranging from native trees, wildfire preparation, solar powered water systems, and more. Registration is $55; students can be sponsored for $10. Tickets: skagit.wsu.edu.
n The Washington Native Plant Society will feature Fayla Schwartz, PhD., in the virtual seminar “Global Ethnobotany: Plants and People” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. Free. Attend via Zoom at wnps.org/events.
n Orca Network’s Ways of Whales Workshop will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. $35. Register at orcanetwork.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery & Greenhouse will host a free Zoom webinar on terrarium making at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
The nursery is hosting “Birds of Winter,” a free virtual class taught by nonprofit founder Jedidiah Holmes. He will teach on the behavior and habitat of Skagit Valley birds during wintertime at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host a virtual lecture on seals and sea lions by Dr. Cindy Elliser of Pacific Mammal Research at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. The Zoom link is on its website, skagitbeaches.org.
n Bellingham-based author Becky Mandelbaum joins Village Books in Bellingham in its Virtual Readings Gallery at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. She will speak with local writer Jessica Gigot about her latest work, “The Bright Side Sanctuary for Animals.” villagebooks.com.
n Western Washington University, Whatcom READS, Village Books, and Whatcom Libraries will host Northwest poet Robert Lashley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Register at wcls.org.
n Mount Vernon-raised fiction writer Iris Baijing Hubbard will speak about her debut novel “Switched” in an event hosted through eventbrite at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Free. Sponsored by Village Books in Bellingham.
n Village Books, in tandem with Whatcom READS and the North Cascades Audubon Society, presents celebrated nature illustrator and ornithologist David Allen Sibley for a virtual talk on his latest work, “What It’s Like to Be a Bird.” The free talk begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Visit villagebooks.com.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author and photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n Sno-Isle Libraries and WSU Extension Island County will host Dr. Patricia Townsend, a former fashion designer and WSU associate professor, for a lecture on the issue of textile waste and how to make sustainable fashion choices. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Sign up at sno-isle.org.
n The Island County Master Gardener Foundation will host a two-day gardening workshop event on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7. The event will combine over 25 online workshops with in-person field trips, following COVID-19 guidelines. It will also include Spring Garden Marketplace at Greenbank Farm in Greenbank. More information can be found at whidbeygardening.org.
n Chef Jackie’s Cookbook Club will feature free, virtual gatherings each month for seniors with recipes by Jackie Davison. The meetings, hosted by the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, are at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month starting Jan. 13. Email chefjackiedavison@gmail.com for a link.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold its awards ceremony over Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.
n The Skagit Watershed Council will host a virtual Illuminight Winter Walk on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. The annual event is a celebration of the Skagit Valley’s natural beauty and artistic talents and will feature music, poetry and a luminary art contest.
n Transition Fidalgo & Friends will hold its annual meeting over Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The climate-change-focused nonprofit will host translator Jane Billinghurst, who will speak on forests. transitionfidalgo.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative sendoff via Zoom at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8. This will be an opportunity to hear from local representatives before they go to session in Olympia. mountvernonchamber.com.
