• Vendors are invited to join the First Annual Soroptimist Holiday Gift Fair, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center (703 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley.) Information: email sisw_fundraiser@yahoo.com.
• The Skagit Wine & Beer Festival returns on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Heritage Fight Museum in Burlington. Featuring wine, beer, cider, spirits, chocolate, and cheese from producers throughout Washington state. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com/o/mount-vernon-chamber-of-commerce-2783370154.
• The Anacortes Public Library (1220 Tenth Street, Anacortes) has numerous events and programs throughout November.
Adult programs: Wednesday evening programs begin after regular library hours; yoga begins before regular library hours. No library services are available after 6 p.m or before 10 a.m.
The Science of Gender with PFLAG Skagit — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, Community Meeting Room. Presented by Linden Jordan as part of the PFLAG speakers bureau. Linden serves as president of PFLAG Skagit and is passionate in helping people understand others in a way to encourage openness and acceptance of those whom we might least understand.
Yoga at the Library: Gentle Flow for Adults — 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Community Meeting Room. Join us at the library for a simple 60-minute yoga practice designed for every body.
Humanities Washington and the Anacortes Museum Present: An Appetite for Film: Food in the Movies — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Community Meeting Room. Join film historian John Trafton to explore the complex relationship between food and film throughout history, and how this relationship continues to impact our cultural landscape.
Book Club at the Library — 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Community Meeting Room. Join this volunteer led discussion for the last book club of the year. November’s pick is Avenue of Spies by Alex Kershaw.
Orcas of the Salish Sea — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Community Meeting Room. Get to know our resident orcas, what other types of orcas live in the area, and how to identify different types of orcas.
Tech Help every weekday — 11 a.m.–1 p.m, Library Help Desk.
Drop in with your mobile devices or laptops for hands-on help with downloading library eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and music; learning computer basics; trying new software or internet applications.
Children’s programs
Pajama Storytime — 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Dr. Sylvia Maxson Children’s Library. Snuggle up in your pajamas for bedtime stories with a librarian.
Family Storytime — 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 18. Community Meeting Room. Join our librarians for stories, songs, bubbles, and fun while exploring new books as well as old favorites.
LEGOs in the Library — 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4th, 18, Dr. Sylvia Maxson Children’s Library. Come create your LEGO masterpiece. We provide the bricks, you provide your imagination.
Stay & Play for Toddlers and Their Caregivers — 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Community Meeting Room; 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Dr. Sylvia Maxson Children’s Library. Drop in with your little ones for free play with toys, games, and a sensory station.
Tween Advisory Council — 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Children’s Activity Room. Join us for fun activities, games, and book talking.
Fall STEAM Program — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Community Meeting Room. Join us for STEAM fun and learn about electronics and engineering with Ozobots, littleBits, and more.
Teens
School’s Out Nailed-It: Genre Decorate-Off for 6th–8th grades, 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Community Meeting Roo. Join us at the library for some holiday and book inspired decorating of cookies and cupcakes.
School’s Out Library Drop-In — for 9th-12th grades, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Community Meeting Room. Join librarians to geek out together over books, make a crafty creation, and talk about tales and stories over beverages and pizza.
High School Creative Writing — 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Community Meeting Room. If you’re in grades 9-12 and interested in writing, come join us for this creative writing workshop.
Music
Second Sunday Jazz — with Ann Reynolds, 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, live at Buxton’s Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. Based on Ann’s 2021 award-winning recording, “Inspired by Women Composers,” the Ann Reynolds Trio presents compositions honoring four women composers. Showcasing Mary Lou Williams, Carla Bley, Geri Allen, and Christine Jensen, the Trio works magnificently to interpret each of these Seattle-based musicians.
Jazz Lecture Series: The Role of Women in Jazz — 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Community Meeting Room. Join presenter and local jazz singer, Joan Penney for her interpretation of the American songbook and learn about the role of women in jazz throughout history.
Library hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Book returns open 24 hours a day.
Library closures: Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day; Thursday, Nov. 24; Saturday, Nov. 26.
Library early closure: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
• Skagit Regional Health Foundation celebrates 34th annual Festival of Trees: The Skagit Regional Health Foundation will mark the start of the holiday season and celebrate our community’s generosity with the 34th annual Festival of Trees on Thanksgiving weekend. This holiday tradition features the display and auction of 32 ornately decorated Christmas trees, the Jolly Gingerbread Jingle Breakfast for children and Family Festival Days, all happening in the Cascade Mall Center Court in Burlington.
The Festival of Trees event lineup:
• The annual Gala and Auction, sponsored by Heritage Bank and Dwayne Lane Subaru, is set for Friday, Nov. 25. Doors open at 6 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres, wreath sales ($100 each) and a mini trees silent auction. The live auction begins at 7 p.m. followed by dancing to the band Mama Dirty Skirt. Tickets cost $100 until Nov. 21. Advanced ticket purchase is required and online reservations are preferred at SkagitFestivalofTrees.org. For information, call 360-814-8376.
• The Jolly Gingerbread Jingle Breakfast will be fun for children and families from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 26. The event will feature a catered breakfast, visits with Santa and a variety of children’s activities. Tickets are $25 and advanced purchase is required.
• Family Festival Days run Saturday, Nov. 26 from 1-5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring local live entertainment and an opportunity to view the amazing Christmas trees. Admission $5; complimentary admission for guests age 2 and under.
• Also new this year: A Tree Stroll and Online Auction in downtown Arlington will take place Nov. 1-27. The community will have the opportunity to bid for a mini tree outright at a guaranteed price or bid for a tree online via a silent auction.
Tickets and information: 360-814-8376 or SkagitFestivalofTrees.org.
• 2022 free Parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Dance music is provided by local area bands playing a variety of dance music including Swing, Latin, Ballroom, Country and line dances.
• Join a group at the North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church in Burlington. Groups that meet Tuesday evenings include Financial Peace, the Grief Sessions, Jesus the One & Only, A Story of Overlap, Together in Prayer, Sexual Integrity 101, Women’s 12-Step Group, and Crafting & Games. Childcare will be available if needed. Visit ncsda.org for more information.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger is now held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Love to sing? The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
