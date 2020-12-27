Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n Anacortes Public Library will stream “The Sound of A Dry Martini: Remembering Paul Desmond” with saxophonist Brent Jensen on its Facebook page at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. Free.
The library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
An author read-aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday.
n Get outside with the Deception Pass Park Foundation’s First Day Hike. The foundation is promoting a New Year kickoff at Cranberry Lake with a free day of self-guided tours, scavenger hunts, and a photo contest. Pick up materials in the east parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan 1.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org. The Jan. 7 guest is Gillian Frances.
n Chef Jackie’s Cookbook Club will have free, virtual gatherings each month for seniors with recipes by Jackie Davison. The meetings, hosted by the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, are at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month starting Jan. 13. Email chefjackiedavison@gmail.com for a link.
n The Lincoln Theatre is hosting Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and renting videos from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through the end of the holidays.
The Lincoln has numerous ongoing shows that can be viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details at lincolntheatre.org.
n Skagit Animal Clinic is holding its Brittany Zika Memorial Pet Food and Need Drive until Dec. 31. Food, blankets, towels, leashes and other supplies are being collected during business hours at 881 S. Burlington Blvd. in Burlington.
n Christianson’s Nursery is holding an educational gardening video series during December called “Bare Root Season.” Highlighted are varieties that thrive in the Pacific Northwest. The series will demonstrate proven methods for successful planting and explain the science behind the adaptability that bare root plants have to a variety of soils. Information: christiansonsnursery.com.
n The Lights of Christmas presents “A Drive-Thru Christmas” at Warm Beach Camp in Stanwood. It is open 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 30. Online registration is required at thelightsofchristmas.com. $20-25.
n Gray Day Relics will host a decoupage class, which will go over methods and include all materials, at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at 18600 Main St. in Conway. Cost is $45. graydayrelics.com.
n The Burlington Public Library is promoting “Give the Gift of Reading,” a giveaway of books for young readers until Dec. 31. Patrons need only to come by and window browse and make a selection over the phone, free of charge. Available during business hours. More information: 360-755-0760.
n The Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce is hosting a photo contest to mark the end of the year. “Let Your Light Shine” can be joined by picking up sparklers and glow sticks at the chamber from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. Share your photos on Hanson Home Team’s Facebook page on New Year’s Eve for a chance to win a prize.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author and photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n Sno-Isle Libraries events: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. sno-isle.org.
n Cancer Companions meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. The support group is for patients, caregivers and survivors. Visit www.cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation.
n Salish Mushrooms will host a virtual crash course in mushroom identification and foraging, “Intro to Mushrooms of the Pacific Coast,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. Registration is $14.99. More info: salishmushrooms.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will feature Mitch Britt of Bold Eye Media on how to upgrade your business website and create an optimization plan, at noon Wednesday, Jan. 13, over Zoom. Email jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com for the link.
n Sno-Isle Libraries and WSU Extension Island County will host Dr. Patricia Townsend, a former fashion designer and WSU associate professor, for a lecture on the growing issue of textile waste and how to make sustainable fashion choices. The event is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Sign up at sno-isle.org.
n The Skagit Watershed Council will host a virtual Illuminight Winter Walk on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. The annual event is a celebration of the Skagit Valley’s natural beauty and artistic talents and will feature music, poetry and a luminary art contest.
n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.
n NAMI Skagit’s Connection Recovery Support Group meets virtually at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday each month. Email NAMISkagitCares@gmail.com to register.
n Trish Rodriguez, an Anacortes-based end-of-life doula, is hosting a Virtual Death Cafe. The free discussion on mortality will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, over Zoom and feature guest Katie Eastman of Recreate Counseling. More information: endoflifeanacortes.com.
n Swinomish Casino & Lodge will host a two-day mental health and wellness seminar for first responders and their families. Presented by 1st Responder Conferences & Blue H.E.L.P., the event will bring in speakers for awareness, resources and actions to take on mental health. The event will be on Monday and Tuesday, March 22-23. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.
n Hospice of the Northwest holds free open grief groups over Zoom every Tuesday at 3 p.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m. More information: 360-814-5570.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org. With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n Skagit Valley College: A variety of online information sessions are held through the college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.