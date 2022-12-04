• A model railroad open house will be held by the Whatcom-Skagit Model Railroad Club in Alger from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17. See two operating layouts, HO and N scale. Take exit 240 to Old Highway 99, and go left to the green building. $3 suggested donation for adults, $5 per family.
• The Anacortes Public Library (1220 Tenth Street, Anacortes) has numerous events and programs throughout December.
Celebrate the warmth of the season at the library. Take part in fun and festive programs from crafts and a puzzle swap to yoga and live jazz.
Special events
Winter Wonderland Walk: 5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, Washington Park. Come enjoy the spirit of the holidays at the Wonderland Walk. The library will be at the campground spreading holiday cheer. Stop by to say hello and learn about our winter programs. This event takes place outdoors so dress accordingly and bring a flashlight.
Puzzle Palooza: Monday, Dec. 19–Tuesday, Jan. 3. Bring in a gently used puzzle to share. Trade yours for one that is new-to-you, or simply donate your extra puzzles.
Adult programs
Wednesday evening programs begin after regular library hours; yoga begins before regular library hours. No library services are available after 6 p.m. or before 10 a.m.
Talking with Teens about Consent & Healthy Relationships: A Workshop for Parents: Part 2, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Community Meeting Room. Skagit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services trainer Bryn Meeks leads this workshop for parents on how to talk to your teen about healthy relationship techniques. Learn how to teach and talk about consent and ask questions alongside other parents. This is the second of a two-part workshop and attending both sessions is encouraged but not required. Sign up online to reserve your spot.
Tech Help Every Weekday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Library Help Desk. Drop in with your mobile devices or laptops for hands-on help with downloading library eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and music; learning computer basics; trying new software or internet applications; signing up for LinkedIn Learning and any other tech questions.
Children’s programs
Family Storytime: 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays, Dec. 9, 16 (No Storytime on Dec. 23, 30), Community Meeting Room. Join our librarians for stories, songs, bubbles, and fun exploring new books as well as old favorites.
LEGOs in the Library: 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Dr. Sylvia Maxson Children’s Library. Come create your LEGO masterpiece. We provide the bricks, you provide your imagination.
Teens
Middle School Holiday Craft and Chill for 6th–8th grades: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Community Meeting Room. Join us for snacks and a holiday art craft project while we chat about books. Find out about upcoming new programs and volunteer opportunities in 2023.
Art and Books Solstice Hangout for 9th–12th grades: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Community Meeting Room. Join librarians to geek out together over books, make a crafty holiday creation, over hot beverages and pizza. Find out about upcoming new programs and volunteer opportunities in 2023.
High School Creative Writing: 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Community Meeting Room. If you’re in grades 9-12 and interested in writing, come join us for this creative writing workshop. Share ideas, get feedback, and find out what we’re working on. Work on writing for your personal projects, academic goals, or library collaborations, including the possibility of having your writing published and displayed in the library. Check library website and social media or sign up for our updates for schedule updates during the holidays.
Music
Second Sunday Jazz: Whistle Lake Quartet, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, live at Buxton’s Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. The Whistle Lake Quartet began in 1993 as a duo playing at the Rockfish Grill and has evolved over the years into a quartet, featuring Todd Anderson on drums, Tim Eslick on bass, Andy Carr on piano, and Jamie Findlay on guitar. Their eclectic repertoire ranges from sensitive ballads to driving blues.
Jazz Lecture Series: Barry Erb: The Evolution of Big Bands: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Community Meeting Room. Join Barry Erb, local big band leader and saxophonist, as he talks and plays us through the beginning of Big Bands and their evolution throughout history.
Jingle Jazz: A’Town Big Band: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, live at Buxton’s Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. Enjoy an evening of holiday cheer with Anacortes’ own A’Town Big Band as they perform a selection of festive music, playing all of your holiday favorites with swing.
Library hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Book returns open 24 hours a day.
Library closures: Dec. 24-26 — Christmas; Jan. 2 — New Year’s Day observed.
FriendShop
The FriendShop is now open on Saturdays, just in time for the holidays. Stop by 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Fridays. The FriendShop follows Library closure dates and is never open when the Library is closed. Give the gift of reading while supporting the library.
Join the Friends: The Friends of the Library are looking for volunteers to staff the shop. Help support the library while connecting to fellow book lovers, movie and music fans, and readers. Contact Megan Taylor at 206-330-4916 or megantaylor200@gmail.com.
Book donations now accepted: The library is now accepting a limited amount of book donations! We can take your gently used, good condition books at the library. Please limit your donations to what you can carry. Bring donations to the help desk or drop off with a library staff member. Your donations to the Friends of the Library BookShop benefit library programs and services for all ages.
Programs are free and open to the public, unless noted. Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org.
• The Swinomish Yacht Club presents ”The Christmas Yacht Parade of Lights” from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Gather on the La Conner boardwalk and take in the magic.
• Whidbey Farm & Market has opened and will run 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Sunday, Dec. 18. Whidbey Farm & Market is located at 1422 Monroe Landing Road, across from the Blue Fox Drive-In. Visit www.whidbeyfarmandmarket.com and social media for more details about all holiday events.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Dance music is provided by local area bands playing a variety of dance music including Swing, Latin, Ballroom, Country and line dances.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger is now held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Love to sing? The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
