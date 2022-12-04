• A model railroad open house will be held by the Whatcom-Skagit Model Railroad Club in Alger from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17. See two operating layouts, HO and N scale. Take exit 240 to Old Highway 99, and go left to the green building. $3 suggested donation for adults, $5 per family.

The Anacortes Public Library (1220 Tenth Street, Anacortes) has numerous events and programs throughout December.

