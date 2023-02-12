Jazz Lecture Series: Dr. Michael Wheatley will present "How Do Ya Get To Carnegie Hall?" at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Wheatley, music director and conductor of Skagit Symphony, will explore the link between jazz and the orchestra, including music of Claude Debussy, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Leonard Bernstein and more. Free. jazzatthelibrary.com

• Museum exhibit: Skagit County Historical Museum is featuring a new exhibit, "1968: The Year That Rocked Washington." The museum is located at 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner. Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission: Adults $5, seniors $4, families $10. 360-466-3365 or skagitcounty.net/museum.

