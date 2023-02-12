• Jazz Lecture Series: Dr. Michael Wheatley will present "How Do Ya Get To Carnegie Hall?" at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Wheatley, music director and conductor of Skagit Symphony, will explore the link between jazz and the orchestra, including music of Claude Debussy, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Leonard Bernstein and more. Free. jazzatthelibrary.com
• Museum exhibit: Skagit County Historical Museum is featuring a new exhibit, "1968: The Year That Rocked Washington." The museum is located at 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner. Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission: Adults $5, seniors $4, families $10. 360-466-3365 or skagitcounty.net/museum.
• The Anacortes Polar Plunge will be held from 9:20 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Seafarers' Memorial Park, 601 Seafarers Way, Anacortes. The event will include beach games, raffles, soup, hot chocolate and a costume contest. Funds raised go to supporting Special Olympics Washington athletes. polarplungewa.com.
• The Snohomish County Arts and Culture Grant is taking applications until March 3. Grant winners will be reimbursed for up to $2,000 in eligible expenses for projects completed by Dec. 31. Applications are available at snocoarts.org/grant-opportunity or by contacting Annique Bennett at Annique.Bennett@snoco.org.
• Northwest Garden Bling is hosting its annual Mosaic Challenge with the theme “Mandela Magic.” The contest continues through April 25 with a juried presentation of artwork beginning April 28. The display of entries continues through May 14. First, second, third and People’s Choice Awards will be given. Information: 360-708-3279, nwgardenbling@frontier.com or visit Northwest Garden Bling at 44574 Highway 20, Concrete.
• The 12th annual 2023 Salish Sea Early Music Festival continues with multiple shows at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church, 18101 Fir Island Road in Conway, and one at the Skagit Early Keyboard Museum in La Conner. Admission is by suggested donation of $20 or $25 (free-will offering), 18 and under are free. Information: salishseafestival.org/skagit.
• The Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes, is preparing for the return of its Genre Night, which in the past has brought in more than 1,000 visitors. This year, the event will focus on fantasy, and the library is looking for volunteers of all ages. The event is Saturday, Feb. 25. Information: library.cityofanacortes.org.
• The Skagit Valley Bee Association (SVBA) will conduct classes on March 6, 13, 20 and 28, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave. Cost: $50. Information: Rob Johnson, rsjohnson2u@yahoo.com, or skagitvalleybeekeepers.org.
• The 2023 Snohomish County Master Gardener Winter Speaker Series announces its 2023 fundraising season, featuring eight celebrity gardeners, authors, and experts sharing their knowledge on a variety of gardening subjects.
Feb. 24 - “The Magic of Hydrangeas," by Scott Pringle, certified professional horticulturist.
March 3 - “Designing with Perennials: Creating Plant Combinations for Multiple Seasons of Interest," by Alex LaVilla, committee chair of Great Plant Picks Program of the Elizabeth Miller Garden.
March 17 - “A Behind the Scenes Look at Creating The Butchart Gardens’ Amazing Floral Displays," by Carlos Moniz, Director of Horticulture at The Butchart Gardens.
March 31 - “Plants in Sync," Dan Hinkley, plant hunter, writer, speaker, and plant researcher.
All lectures held at the Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. $20 at the door. Visit gardenlectures.com for a complete listing of dates, speakers and topics.
—
• The Merry Mountain Ski Club offers the Tuesday Ski Bus to Stevens Pass through March. The North Route bus is chartered through BellAir Charters (BellAirCharters.com). Prices and packages vary; call 206-550-4908, visit merrymountain.com/contact.php or email tuesdayskibus@gmail.com.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Dance music is provided by local area bands playing a variety of dance music including swing, latin, ballroom, country and line.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
