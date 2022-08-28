Museum open: The Skagit County Historical Museum is featuring a new exhibit, “1968: The Year That Rocked Washington.” The museum is located at 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner. Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission: adults $5, seniors $4, families $10. 360-466-3365 or skagitcounty.net/museum.

• The schedule has changed for the Tuesday Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Most of the remaining shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Shows are all-ages and dog-friendly. Tickets available for $8 presale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com.

