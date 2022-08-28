• Museum open: The Skagit County Historical Museum is featuring a new exhibit, “1968: The Year That Rocked Washington.” The museum is located at 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner. Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission: adults $5, seniors $4, families $10. 360-466-3365 or skagitcounty.net/museum.
• The schedule has changed for the Tuesday Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Most of the remaining shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Shows are all-ages and dog-friendly. Tickets available for $8 presale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com.
Upcoming shows: Sept. 1: The Dream Goats; 5 p.m. Sept. 10: Farmtoberfest with Eden and Sweetwood; Sept. 15: The Chris Eger Band; Sept. 22: Paige Woods & The High Fives; Sept. 29: Cory Vincent.
• The NW Regional Job Fair is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Northwest Career & Technical Academy, 2205 W. Campus Place, Mount Vernon. Reservations are limited to the first 50 businesses, $50 for a booth. Participation requirements: at least three current job openings; a WorkSource WA account set up and jobs posted; business must be located in Skagit, Island or Whatcom counties. Contact Matthew Johnson Money at matthew@skagit.org or 360-336-6114, ext. 103.
• The 2022 Everett Film Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Everett Community College Jackson Center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.. The event will feature 11 screenings including animations, documentaries, narrative features and shorts. For more information or to purchase tickets: everettfilmfestival.org.
• The Anacortes Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Rockfish Grill in Anacortes. A catered picnic will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 10. $20 per person. Information: Ronda (Scrimsher) Dupea at RondaDupea@gmail.com or Cathy (Flippo) Tribuzio at catneeflippo@comcast.net.
• 2022 free Washington State Parks days: Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
