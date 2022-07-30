...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate
to high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Krissy Miller (left) and Torin Kavanagh, the daughter and grandson of Sue Miller, pose for a portrait next to a memorial for Sue Miller on Saturday at the Samish Island Arts Festival. Miller, who died in 2020, co-founded the festival.
SAMISH ISLAND — There was no scarcity of creativity and community at the 24th annual Samish Island Arts Festival on Saturday.
The fair featured more than 40 vendors, each with unique, handmade items displayed across their booths. Among the choices: wood-carved sculptures, hand-blown glass items, printed photography, clothing and even coffee.
Being the 24th time the festival has been held — it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic — there were both familiar and new faces.
"It's been an awesome experience so far, I'm just glad to be out here," said first-time vendor Erik White, whose booth showcased his handmade oil paintings.
Though most booths had items people could purchase, others were there to provide information to the community.
Longtime Samish Island Arts Festival "vendor" Molly Doran shared the land and water conservation work that Skagit Land Trust is doing. She is the organization’s executive director.
The Skagit Land Trust booth had informative maps and graphics for people to see how the land and water they reside on or near is being conserved and protected.
"People love maps," Doran said.
The festival also featured live music, beer and cider from Terramar, Italian food from a Stella Sopra food truck and face painting for children.
"The whole idea is to bring the arts to the community, original art," said arts festival committee member Charlene Day, who is also a Samish Island Community Center Board associate.
The festival was held at and around the island’s community center.
