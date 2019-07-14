There are dozens of musical performances scheduled for the Skagit Valley in the remaining weeks of the summer; here are several options for fans to get out and support the wealth of musical talent the area provides.
—
Riverwalk Summer Concert Series
6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Riverwalk in downtown Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com
• July 18: Johnny Bulldog
• July 25: Pacific Twang
• Aug. 1: Brian Lee & The Orbiters
• Aug. 8: Cascadia Groove
• Aug. 15: Fantasy Band
• Aug. 22: Miller Campbell Band
• Aug. 29: Chris Eger Band with the Powerhouse Horns
—
Burlington Summer Nights Concert Series
6-8 p.m. Fridays, Burlington Visitor Center Downtown Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave. Free. 360-755-9649
• July 19: File Gumbo
• July 26: Stacy Jones Band
• Aug. 2: Gin Gypsy
• Aug. 9: Michelle Taylor Band
• Aug. 16: Lazy Acres
—
Eagle Haven Summer Concert Series
Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. $12-$15. eaglehavenwinery.com
• July 20, 7 p.m.: Gin Gypsy
• July 26, 6 p.m.: Troy Fair Band
• Aug. 16, 7 p.m.: Whiskey Fever
• Sept. 1, 2 p.m.: Trish Hatley
—
La Conner Live
1-4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, downtown La Conner. Free. facebook.com/LaConnerLive
• July 14: Janie Cribbs & the T.Rust Band
• July 21: Mary McPage Band
• July 28: Three youth jazz bands from Skagit County and Bellingham
• Aug. 4: The Walrus
• Aug. 11: Amigos Nobles
• Aug. 18: Baby Cakes
• Aug. 25: The Naughty Blokes
• Sept. 1: Mary Ellen Lykins & the CC Adams Band
—
Port of Anacortes
6-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays in July, Fridays in August, Seafarers Memorial Park, 601 Seafarers Way. Free. portofanacortes.com
• July 17: Mach One Jazz Orchestra
• July 19: Miller Campbell
• July 24: Jazz Underground
• July 26: Chris Eger Band and the Powerhouse Horns
• July 31: A’Town Big Band
• Aug. 9: Sway
• Aug. 16: Folsom Prison
• Aug. 23: Polecat
• Aug. 30: Joe Blue and the Roofshakers
—
Heart of Anacortes
6-8 p.m. unless otherwise noted, Heart of Anacortes, 1014 Fourth St. 360-293-3515, heart ofanacortes.com
• July 14, 2 p.m.: Marina Christopher Quartet
• July 20: Cascadia Groove
• July 27: The Yankee Drivers
• Aug. 10, 1 p.m.: Anacortes Brewery 25th Anniversary with Ebb, Slack and Flood; The Enthusiasts; Savage Blues Band; Old Town Tonic
• Aug. 11, 2 p.m.: Holly Pyle
• Aug. 17, 5 p.m.: Anacortes Music Project Presents — Pearl Tottenham, Greenhouse Baseman, Ristfut, Nathan Reed, New Uniform
• Aug. 24, 5 p.m.: REFA Benefit & Silent Auction with Janie Cribbs and the T.Rust Band
• Aug. 31: The Atlantics
• Sept. 8, 2 p.m.: Dmitri Matheny Group
—
American Roots Music Series
7-8 p.m. Saturdays, West Beach Amphitheater at Deception Pass State Park. parks.state.wa.us/folkarts
• July 20: Unexpected Brass Band (New Orleans street music)
• July 27: Squirrel Butter (Old-time music and clogging)
• Aug. 3: Bays Family Irish Band (Irish reels, jigs and airs)
• Aug. 10: Whozyamama (Cajun, Creole and Zydeco music)
• Aug. 17: The Juan Manuel Barco Conjunto (Tejano and conjunto music)
• Aug. 24: Lisa Ornstein and Dan Compton (Quebecois and Acadian music)
—
Skagit Woodstock
An annual fundraiser with a classic car show and music with the Chris Eger Band, Cory Vincent Group, Whiskey Fever, Mama Dirty Skirt, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens Millett Road, Mount Vernon. facebook.com/events/5207647 65121047.
—
Skagit River Salmon Fest
Enjoy a day filled with music, food, activities, beer and the return of the salmon to Skagit River, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens Millet Road, Mount Vernon. skagitriverfest.org
