There are dozens of musical performances scheduled for the Skagit Valley in the  remaining weeks of the summer; here are several options for fans to get out and support the wealth of musical talent the area provides.

Riverwalk  Summer  Concert Series

6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Riverwalk in downtown Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com

• July 18: Johnny Bulldog

• July 25: Pacific Twang

• Aug. 1: Brian Lee &  The Orbiters

• Aug. 8: Cascadia Groove

• Aug. 15: Fantasy Band

• Aug. 22: Miller Campbell Band

• Aug. 29: Chris Eger Band with the Powerhouse Horns

Burlington  Summer Nights  Concert Series

6-8 p.m. Fridays, Burlington Visitor Center Downtown Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave. Free. 360-755-9649

• July 19: File Gumbo

• July 26: Stacy Jones Band

• Aug. 2: Gin Gypsy

• Aug. 9: Michelle Taylor Band

• Aug. 16: Lazy Acres

Eagle Haven  Summer Concert Series

Eagle Haven Winery,  8243 Sims Road,  Sedro-Woolley. $12-$15. eaglehavenwinery.com

• July 20, 7 p.m.: Gin Gypsy

• July 26, 6 p.m.: Troy Fair Band

• Aug. 16, 7 p.m.:  Whiskey Fever

• Sept. 1, 2 p.m.: Trish Hatley

La Conner Live

1-4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, downtown La  Conner. Free. facebook.com/LaConnerLive

• July 14: Janie Cribbs  & the T.Rust Band

• July 21: Mary McPage Band

• July 28: Three youth jazz bands from Skagit County and Bellingham

• Aug. 4: The Walrus

• Aug. 11: Amigos Nobles

• Aug. 18: Baby Cakes

• Aug. 25: The Naughty Blokes

• Sept. 1: Mary Ellen Lykins & the CC Adams Band

Port of  Anacortes

6-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays in July, Fridays in August, Seafarers Memorial Park, 601 Seafarers Way. Free. portofanacortes.com

• July 17: Mach One Jazz Orchestra

• July 19: Miller Campbell

• July 24: Jazz Underground

• July 26: Chris Eger Band and the Powerhouse Horns

• July 31: A’Town Big Band

• Aug. 9: Sway

• Aug. 16: Folsom Prison

• Aug. 23: Polecat

• Aug. 30: Joe Blue and the Roofshakers

Heart of  Anacortes

6-8 p.m. unless otherwise noted, Heart of Anacortes, 1014 Fourth St. 360-293-3515, heart ofanacortes.com

• July 14, 2 p.m.: Marina Christopher Quartet

• July 20: Cascadia Groove

• July 27: The Yankee Drivers

• Aug. 10, 1 p.m.: Anacortes Brewery 25th Anniversary with Ebb, Slack and Flood; The Enthusiasts; Savage Blues Band; Old Town Tonic

• Aug. 11, 2 p.m.: Holly Pyle

• Aug. 17, 5 p.m.:  Anacortes Music Project Presents — Pearl Tottenham, Greenhouse Baseman, Ristfut, Nathan Reed, New Uniform

• Aug. 24, 5 p.m.: REFA Benefit & Silent Auction with Janie Cribbs and the T.Rust Band

• Aug. 31: The Atlantics

• Sept. 8, 2 p.m.: Dmitri Matheny Group

American Roots Music Series

7-8 p.m. Saturdays, West Beach Amphitheater at Deception Pass State Park. parks.state.wa.us/folkarts

• July 20: Unexpected Brass Band (New Orleans street music)

• July 27: Squirrel Butter (Old-time music and  clogging)

• Aug. 3: Bays Family Irish Band (Irish reels, jigs and airs)

• Aug. 10: Whozyamama (Cajun, Creole and Zydeco music)

• Aug. 17: The Juan Manuel Barco Conjunto (Tejano and conjunto music)

• Aug. 24: Lisa Ornstein and Dan Compton (Quebecois and Acadian music)

Skagit  Woodstock

An annual fundraiser with a classic car show and music with the Chris Eger Band, Cory Vincent Group, Whiskey Fever, Mama Dirty Skirt, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens Millett Road, Mount Vernon. facebook.com/events/5207647 65121047.

Skagit River  Salmon Fest

Enjoy a day filled with music, food, activities, beer and the return of the salmon to Skagit River, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens Millet Road, Mount Vernon.  skagitriverfest.org

More from this section

Load comments