Anacortes High School 2020 graduate Cali Swain, daughter of John Swain and Katie Eastman, was awarded the P.E.O. Chapter HO Bette Vanbeber Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500, according to a news release.
This fall, Swain will be attending Seattle University, majoring in Environmental Science and Civil Engineering.
DEAN’S LIST
n Diego Smith of Sedro-Woolley was named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire (Durham, N.H.) for earning Highest Honors for the spring 2020 semester. Smith is majoring in Business Administration, Information Systems and Business Analytics.
To receive Highest Honors, students must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0.
n Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Worchester, Mass.) announced that Garrett Smith of Anacortes, a member of the class of 2021 majoring in Robotics Engineering and Computer Science, was named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2020 semester.
n Cedarville (Ohio) University student Abigail Brown of Mount Vernon, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for Spring 2020. This recognition required Brown to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.