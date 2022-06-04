ANACORTES — Food vendors, merchants, musicians and a variety of activities for both adults and kids were prominent Saturday at the Port of Anacortes.
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce hosted the 31st annual Anacortes Waterfront Festival, a two-day event that returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vendors offered a variety of tastes ranging from Hawaiian BBQ to corn dogs, and booths of crystal, marionette, fabric merchants, and more, showcased a diversity of displays to browse.
The Anacortes Music Project and Chamber of Commerce collaborated to present a lineup musicians with names including Gavon Leo, Cardova, and the Shifty Sailors.
Leo, the opening performance Saturday, said his set was his first time performing as a solo act in Anacortes.
“(Performing was) super fun,” he said. “I’ve lived here all my life, so just seeing Anacortes folk come together especially after COVID — it’s just nice to see so many faces, unmasked in one area. It’s a breath of fresh air.”
More activities for families included a carnival-style slide; a chance for kids to build wooden sailboats and test them in a tarp pond provided by the Anacortes Fire Department; and educational exhibits on marine wildlife, ships, and the environment in the Channel of Discovery.
In addition, the Anacortes Yacht Club provided free boat rides both days, with 13 boats taking attendees on 45-minute rides out into Fidalgo Bay.
More than 600 festival goers have enjoyed the free rides annually in previous years, said Bob Neumann, the Anacortes Yacht Club Waterfront Festival chair.
At the edge of the event, the pounding of hammers and buzzing of power saws filled the air as five teams in the Quick and Dirty Boat Building demonstration were hard at work. With six hours and limited materials, the event tasked the teams with constructing makeshift boats to later parade around the festival and eventually test on the waters.
The winner was decided by a panel of judges, who’ve been known to take a bribe or two.
“We had breakfast this morning. We got coffee later. We just got ice cream from Lopez Ice Creamery,” said Mary Staley, one of the judges. “Bribe early, bribe often, and then you might win.”
The Quick and Dirty Boat Building demonstration also serves as a fundraiser for the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance, a nonprofit organization that offers small boating for Anacortes and the surrounding community.
Attendees also looked at rows of Corvettes in a car show put on by the Majestic Glass Corvette Club. On Sunday, the Corvettes will be replaced with custom classic cars.
Kate Helmreich, the events and communications coordinator for the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, said the event is her favorite festival of the year.
“I think (the festival) just brings out the best in people,” she said. “There’s something for everybody. It’s from the boat rides, to the cars, to little kids being able to build things — I think it’s pretty awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.