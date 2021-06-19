After taking place exclusively online last year, the 18th annual Rose Festival at Christianson’s Nursery & Greenhouse west of Mount Vernon returned on Saturday with a full day of in-person rose activities.
The timing of the weather was just right for the festival, said Christianson’s Nursery co-owner John Christianson.
“The roses are near perfect,” he said.
“A Rosy Day Out” featured outdoor presentations and self-guided tours of the Schoolhouse Rose Garden Community Rose Display.
Christianson said this year’s display featured about 100 entries grown by experts and amateurs. The youngest competitor was an 11-year-old, he said. Visitors could vote for their favorite roses in categories such as best in show and best fragrance.
The Tri-Valley Rose Society, a branch of the American Rose Society, helps run the community rose display each year. Several of the society’s members described growing roses as addictive.
“They’re just the queen of flowers,” said member Robyn Swesey. “If you’re in the rose society, you’re obsessed with roses.”
Larry Sawyer, also a member of the Tri-Valley Rose Society, said there is a large variety of roses, from miniature roses to climbing varieties, and Christianson’s Nursery has one of the best selections.
He said a key to growing roses is selecting the right variety for hot or cool climates.
As she leaned in to smell different flowers, LeeAnne Lee said some roses have a classic rose smell, which she compared to her grandmother’s rose soap. Other varieties have notes of grass or citrus.
Lee, who entered roses into the community display for the first time, said her favorite part of growing the flowers is sharing them. She dropped off roses at a Burlington restaurant on Saturday, she said.
“I like giving roses away to people,” she said.
Christianson said the nursery’s rose sales have increased significantly during the pandemic as more people took up gardening. Demand has remained high this year, he said.
