ANACORTES — The Anacortes Arts Festival returned this weekend after a year hiatus due to COVID-19. 

The rain on Saturday didn't deter visitors from enjoying artisan booths, music, food, and the festival's working artist studios. 

At Commercial Avenue and Second Street, the working studios gave visitors an up-close glimpse of artists working in a range of disciplines, including stone carving, wood carving and turning, blacksmith forging, plein air painting, folk art and chalk art.

Longtime festival artist Gustavo Vargas, who was creating a Day of the Dead-inspired painting, said folk art reflects culture and the people who create it, and doesn't require specific training.

At a neighboring studio, Lennie Gage, who described himself as a hobbyist blacksmith, explained to visitors how blacksmiths must heat up metal to high temperatures so it is soft enough to work with. The forge, which was on display, reached temperatures of 2,000 degrees. 

Gage is a student of blacksmith Paul Thorne, who has hosted the working studio at the festival for many years. Gage said he enjoys making different designs and shapes out of pieces of metal, and making his own tools.

"You're unlimited in what you can make," he said.

At another studio, chalk artist Betsy Diamond taped several rows of squares for visitors to fill with their chalk creations. Despite the rain and wet pavement, many created chalk drawings.

The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Reporter Jacqueline Allison: jallison@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2145, Twitter: @Jacqueline_SVH

