April marks the annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival as the fields in the west side of our county blossom with brightly colored tulips.
Tens of thousands of people from all over the United States come to get pictures and enjoy their beauty. Of course, with all the visitors come traffic issues.
The Sheriff’s Office will have deputies out in the busiest intersections flagging traffic the entire month, mainly on weekends. Skagit County residents know the best routes around the traffic to avoid long lines heading into Roozengaarde and Tulip Town.
Traffic deputies will be on motorcycles as we anticipate a fully open festival. They will enforce parking violations and other traffic-related offenses.
People have stopped their cars in the middle of a road to get a “quick” picture of the tulips, causing huge backups and rear-end kinds of accidents.
We ask that people respect the “no parking” shoulders to avoid creating issues for farmers who are working in the area.
Please follow these guidelines:
1. Avoid the Kincaid Street exit, and instead take Highway 20 at exit 230 to access the tulip fields.
2. Be patient. Our rural roads are easily overwhelmed by heavy traffic.
3. Watch for deputies directing traffic; they are there for your safety.
4. “No parking” zones will be patrolled and enforced.
5. The tulip fields are all private property. Please respect it.
The participating gardens are utilizing an online ticketing system developed last year to schedule times for visitors to come and enjoy the festival. We hope this will reduce some congestion.
April is also when our lowland lakes open for fishing season. This is a popular time in Skagit County, as people enjoy the beauty of getting on the water. Fishing enthusiasts have the last weekend of the month to cast a line and go out on their boats.
This is also the time of year when we get rescue calls for people who have fallen overboard.
Protect yourself with a few simple steps:
1. Always wear a life jacket while on the water.
2. Layer clothing made from synthetic materials or wool.
3. Be able to call for help. Carry two forms of communication that work while wet (cellphone, whistle, VHF radio, etc.).
4. Understand wind, wave, current and tide conditions and how they affect ability to control your vessel.
5. Be alert with your head on a swivel. Water has no “lanes,” so stay aware of other boaters.
6. Avoid consuming alcohol and marijuana while underway.
7. File a float plan by telling a friend the who, what, when and where of your trip.
8. Stay calm in the event of an accident.
The shock of immersion in cold water puts a severe strain on the body and mind. Let your USCG-approved life jacket work for you. Swimming or treading water can shorten survival times in cold water by more than 50%. Signal for help and get as much of your body out of the water as soon as possible.
The best way to avoid the dangers of cold water shock is to stay in your vessel. Know your limitations and do not go beyond them. Check the weather and check that your vessel is seaworthy before getting underway.
– Chad Clark is undersheriff of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Contact him by email at scsocommunity@co.skagit.wa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.