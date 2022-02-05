The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for all reported crime in the unincorporated portions of the county, and contracts with two towns for law enforcement services.
We track all calls for service to determine crime trends and where most of the complaints are concentrated. If we see a pattern of reported crime, we prioritize our patrol deputies to give a more visible presence in that area in an attempt to deter crime.
Calls about suspicious activity receive special attention. These range anywhere from suspicious persons to suspicious vehicles in neighborhoods.
When I attend community meetings, I emphasize that the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know your neighborhood as well as you do. You know which vehicles belong there at certain hours, but a patrol deputy who doesn’t live in that area may not know that.
There is a correlation of reduced crime in neighborhoods that call in suspicious activity, and more reported crime in neighborhoods that don’t call in suspicious activity as much.
Many times, the response I get from residents is they don’t want to bother us or tie up the 911 system with something they feel isn’t important. Please call us when something isn’t right, and we will come and investigate.
If a potential crime isn’t in progress, you can call the non-emergency line to dispatch, 360-428-3211. You may consider putting that number into your phone contacts for easy access.
We also have an online crime reporting system on our website specifically for activities that occurred hours ago or the day prior.
So far in 2022 the Sheriff’s Office has received 104 calls about suspicious behavior, compared to 137 similar calls over the same time frame in 2021.
There are many examples of calls about suspicious behavior that we have investigated that resulted in arrests.
One of the most common calls is of a vehicle left abandoned in a neighborhood that nobody recognizes. We have found that many of these vehicles have been reported stolen in our county or in a surrounding county.
We recently had a call of a large work-type truck that was seen parked at a gate in the Alger area and the driver was seen walking away from the vehicle.
This was near an area where crime was being reported for several days and neighbors were on high alert.
Deputies arrived and determined the vehicle was stolen and belonged to a landscaping company. Deputies also learned the name of the person who was seen leaving the truck there. He wasn’t located, but charges will be filed.
Had we not received the call when we did, it’s likely the vehicle would have been driven away as it was still running when deputies arrived.
Calls about suspicious behavior are very important. They give us an indication where some potential problems could be occurring.
When you see something that isn’t normal behavior in your neighborhood and want it checked out, please call us. At the very least this gets a patrol car in your neighborhood as a visual presence.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Send questions to: scsocommunity@co.skagit.wa.us
