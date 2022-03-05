Neighborhood Watch is one of the most effective ways to keep your neighborhood safe. There is always going to be crime, but neighbors looking out for each other is a proven way to keep crime down.
You know your neighborhood better than anyone, and as a group works together to report suspicious activity the criminal element will avoid that pressure.
When I attend community meetings, I am asked the same general questions about Neighborhood Watch.
I have outlined the most frequently asked questions. Also, please email me if you have additional questions or have an interest in beginning a Neighborhood Watch to your community.
Frequently asked questions
Why do we need Neighborhood Watch?
Years ago, neighborhoods were more stable than they are today.
Job transfers were not as frequent, which allowed neighbors to develop long-lasting relationships in their community.
Communities often had that “small town” feeling with neighbors looking out for neighbors.
Today, few people are in a position to protect their home and property 100% of the time.
Employment, vacations, business trips, shopping trips, or just an evening out leave homes and valuables unattended, and vulnerable to burglary or theft.
The commitment to look out for each other is a key element to the success of a Neighborhood Watch program.
It’s an invitation to be a good neighbor.
What is Neighborhood Watch?
Neighborhood Watch is a program of mutual assistance between the Sheriff’s Office and neighborhoods aimed at reducing crime, and more importantly, the fear of crime in our communities.
Neighborhood Watch enables the residents of any community to become extra eyes and ears for law enforcement.
How does it work?
An effective Neighborhood Watch program consists of a coordinator, block captains and other residents.
When a crime occurs, whether it be a crime in progress or one that has already occurred, residents are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office first.
After contact with a deputy is made, the resident should contact their block captain, who in turn makes the coordinator aware of the situation.
The coordinator then contacts the other block captains who in turn contact the residents in their “block.”
Information sharing is very important in this kind of group. Phone trees and email normally work the best.
How much of my time will it require?
Participation in Neighborhood Watch will not take away from your valuable time.
We simply ask you to be observant while conducting your normal everyday activities.
At the very most, one hour a month would be the amount of time required to fulfill the duties of coordinator or block captain.
A clear line of communication with all your neighbors is one of the most important aspects of being a successful Neighborhood Watch program.
Does Neighborhood Watch really work?
Neighborhood Watch works, but only to the extent you want it to.
As a resident, you know what would be “out of the norm” or suspicious in your neighborhood.
We’re counting on you to call us and let us know so we can send a deputy to check it out.
Yes, it does work. If you want it to.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Send questions to: scsocommunity@co.skagit.wa.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.