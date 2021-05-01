Spring is finally here. The tulips were amazing this year with thousands of visitors coming to our beautiful valley.
The outdoors in Skagit County is breathtaking. We can be out boating in the bay, and within an hour drive to the mountains to hike a peak of the North Cascades.
Every year the Sheriff’s Office gets calls of people lost in the mountains or injured from a fall. While our mountain range is gorgeous, it can be dangerous.
Our search and rescue volunteers start to get busy this time of year.
When we go hiking our technology is heavily relied upon for our safety. Our phones are equipped with GPS, internet, etc. Consider this scenario:
You go by yourself up to a local trailhead to hike for the day. You bring plenty of supplies such as food, water, clothing and a cellphone, but plan to be back that day.
As you go up the trail you fall and get carried down the mountainside 50 feet. You injure a leg and are not able to walk.
As you slid down the mountain you lost the cellphone that you were using as a GPS device. You now have no way of calling for help and you are alone.
A few things to consider:
n If possible, hike with a partner.
n Have a hiking plan to leave with someone in case you don’t make it back.
n Make sure someone knows to call for help if you haven’t checked in with them by a certain time.
n Have a separate GPS device and secure your phone safely.
The above scenario occurs more often than we would like. Being prepared for the worst will give you a much more likely chance of survival. Relying heavily on phones could get you in trouble. Always have contingency plans in place.
Water rescues are common in the county as we have many lakes, a big river, and the saltwater areas.
The same kind of scenario could occur on a boat.
Many times, we get calls from boaters that they have lost engine power, are drifting and need assistance. We have search and rescue assets that can respond to those kinds of calls for the lakes and the saltwater. We also have a river boat to respond in those scenarios and an East County river boat.
We received a call in September 2020 of a person alone in a kayak floating down the Skagit River from the Hamilton boat launch to the Sedro-Woolley Riverfront Park boat launch.
The kayaker called a family member as it was now dark, and she had lost her bearings, was not sure of her location and felt she was in the middle of the river.
We were able to go that area and launched one of our drones. The kayak was in the middle of the river with the person not sure where to go. She was guided to the shore and not injured.
These kinds of scenarios can be avoided with proper planning. Have contingency plans set for the worst-case scenario.
Our search and rescue volunteers responded to over 40 calls in 2020 to help those in need that had planned on a leisure hike or boating trip. Enjoy the spring and summer, but please use caution.
Please send questions, concerns and tips to my email: scsocommunity@co.skagit.wa.us.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff with the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.
