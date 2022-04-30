Spring is a very beautiful time of year here in the valley. Our wonderful flowers are blooming, and the weather is slowly getting warmer.
Many of you — as well as me — are venturing out to a favorite walking, fishing or outdoor spot that you love so much.
Spring cleaning seems to be one of the most popular things to do at home, by opening the garage door and tidying things up.
Here is where you can help us.
When moving your lawn mowers, generators, string trimmers, chain saws and anything else that helps keep your property looking neat, take a picture of each item.
When we investigate burglaries, it is very helpful to us when you can provide make, model, serial number of the item stolen. So please take a picture of the serial/model sticker as well.
Also, it is helpful to note where in your garage or your shed the item is located.
This may seem tedious, but we have certain tools we use when entering a stolen item into databases to attempt to find it for you.
Without the serial/model and make we cannot search the same databases.
Tool sheds in your backyard are more often targeted by burglars than your garage.
Most garages are attached to houses and have large electric doors that automatically lock, making it very difficult for burglars to gain entry.
Unfortunately, we store expensive lawn and cutting tools in our sheds because some of us like to keep the garage neat and tidy. But we do not always secure these sheds as well as the garages.
Small padlocks aren't much help in protecting property stored in sheds as burglars can quickly cut those open.
Please consider a bigger padlock on your shed doors to make gaining entry that much more difficult.
Many of these burglaries occur during the daytime when burglars perceive no one is home.
We have seen a slight increase over the years of lawn items stolen that were left out.
After you use your lawn mower and other lawn tools, make sure you lock them back up.
Riding mowers have been known to be loaded up in trucks and stolen. Many lawn tools are sold very easily and are in demand this time of year.
I get questions from citizens that own vacation-type properties and are looking for ways to keep their cabin or shed safe.
The best advice I can give is to not leave anything stored in a vacation property when you are not there that you don’t want stolen.
Burglars will look for properties that haven’t been mowed in a while and generally look unkept.
They will also look for cabins that don’t look lived in at all — drapes closed, no cars in the driveway, and it’s quiet inside.
I always recommend making sure you do your best to have your property look like someone is always there.
Have the lawn mowed, leave a light on inside on a timer, turn on a stereo, etc. Burglars don’t want to take a chance of getting seen or heard.
Cameras are also a huge help for us as we can sometimes get positive identification of a burglar known by law enforcement.
The cameras that offer instant pictures to your phone as it detects motion are very helpful to the owner.
Have a great spring and keep your items locked up when not in use, and take pictures including serial/model number.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Contact him by email at scsocommunity@co.skagit.wa.
