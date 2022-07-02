July normally brings warm weather and numerous outdoor activities.
Many of our lakes, streams and river will be destinations for swimming, picnicking and other family outings. Our beautiful parks will also be full of campers throughout the summer.
All of this is great fun, but too many times a tragedy happens and a loved one is taken away from us way too early.
Every year the Sheriff’s Office gets called to a location on the river, or to a creek, lake and other body of water, where someone has drowned.
Many of these tragedies can be avoided by being mindful of the dangers in the area you are visiting.
Some tips:
• Younger children should always wear a life jacket in or around a body of water.
• When in a boat, please wear the life jacket that you are required to carry.
• Too much alcohol consumption in a boat is often a cause for these tragedies.
• Realize the water is cold and your body will not be ready for immersion if you or a loved one falls into the water.
• The river has been flowing at high levels and although it looks refreshing on a 90-degree day, it is very dangerous to swim in.
• Always know where your kids are when visiting a popular area that has a body of water to cool off in. We get many calls from parents who cannot find their child.
The warm summer months also bring fire dangers.
Every summer our county experiences outdoor fires and house fires. Again, many of these can be avoided if proper care is taken.
The Sheriff’s Office works closely with the county Fire Marshal’s Office to educate the public about proper ways to have an outdoor fire and properly extinguish the fire.
While we currently have no burn restrictions, we ask that everyone be safe with any recreational outdoor fire during the Fourth of July.
Some tips:
• Fire must be in an enclosure that is a minimum of 16 inches high, no wider than 3 feet across, and made of cement block, stones, or No. 10-gauge steel.
• Burned material must be kept lower than the sidewalls of the enclosure.
• The following must always be in the immediate vicinity of the enclosure and present during burning: a charged garden hose or two, 5-gallon buckets of water, or a 5-gallon Class-A fire extinguisher and a shovel.
• Fires must be 25 feet from any standing timber or combustibles, and there must be no tree branches within 15 feet above the enclosure.
• There must always be at least one person 16 or older in attendance who can extinguish the fire.
If you are within any of the incorporated cities or towns, check with the fire department for current burning restrictions.
If you are camping on U.S. Forest Service or state Department of Natural Resources land, contact them for the appropriate burn regulations.
Please burn responsibly. Remember smoke, odor or ash that unreasonably interferes with neighboring properties is prohibited.
Fireworks are always a fire danger if safety precautions are not followed.
Below are some good reminders:
• Allow fireworks one hour of cooling-off time before handling.
• Fill a 5-gallon bucket or trash can halfway up with water.
• After one hour, place all used fireworks, including duds and sparklers into the trash can or bucket.
• Let the fireworks soak overnight in the water-filled bin away from any structures.
• Wrap or double wrap the fireworks in a water-soaked plastic bag so they can’t dry out, and transfer them to your regular garbage bin for pickup or take them to your solid waste facility.
Please enjoy your summer, but be cautious around water and when having recreational fires.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Contact him by email at scsocommunity@co.skagit.wa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.