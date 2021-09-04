Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
With Cap Sante as a backdrop, musicians John Van Deusen (left) and Bryan Elliott perform on Saturday at Seafarers’ Memorial Park in Anacortes during AMP Fest. Twenty acts were set to perform throughout the day.
CLOCKWISE FROM BOTTOM LEFT: Kayakers stop to watch Bryan Williams (pictured) and John Van Deusen perform on Saturday during AMP Fest at Seafarers’ Memorial Park in Anacortes; Dylan Williams, 4, dances with dad, Justin Williams, on Saturday during a performance at AMP Fest at Seafarers’ Memorial Park in Anacortes; Veronica Crommett, a volunteer with the Anacortes Music Project, works on a community art project on Saturday at AMP Fest at Seafarers’ Memorial Park in Anacortes.
ANACORTES — With Fidalgo Bay in the background, a crowd gathered at Seafarers’ Memorial Park on Saturday for an all-day music festival called AMP Fest.
The festival, hosted by the nonprofit Anacortes Music Project (AMP), included more than 20 acts, all with ties to Anacortes.
“It really is a representation of Anacortes music culture,” AMP President Sommer Carter said. “That’s what we’re so proud of and why we’re doing this.”
This is the third year the festival has been held, and its first year at Seafarers’ Memorial Park. Carter said the nonprofit moved the festival from the Guemes Island General Store on Guemes Island to the park in Anacortes because it is a larger venue.
An electric and acoustic stage featured both energetic and low-key performances throughout the day. A drumming group from Ghana kicked off the festival shortly after noon, and the band Enduro was set to close out the festival in the evening.
AMP, whose mission is to amplify local music, is working to establish a physical space in Anacortes to serve as a venue, practice space, and instrument lending library, Carter said.
Eddie Clarke, Jacob Kennedy and Talula Stinson attended the festival as a group on Saturday.
While the friends said they missed performances from the bands they planned to see — WooHoo and Buddha Dog — they stayed to watch some of the other acts.
Kennedy said he likes watching locals perform, such as singer-songwriter and Anacortes native John Van Deusen.
Stinson said she likes to “see people you know in the crowd and on stage.”
Clarke said his favorite part of attending AMP Fest was getting to listen to loud music.
