ANACORTES — With Fidalgo Bay in the background, a crowd gathered at Seafarers’ Memorial Park on Saturday for an all-day music festival called AMP Fest.

The festival, hosted by the nonprofit Anacortes Music Project (AMP), included more than 20 acts, all with ties to Anacortes.

“It really is a representation of Anacortes music culture,” AMP President Sommer Carter said. “That’s what we’re so proud of and why we’re doing this.”

This is the third year the festival has been held, and its first year at Seafarers’ Memorial Park. Carter said the nonprofit moved the festival from the Guemes Island General Store on Guemes Island to the park in Anacortes because it is a larger venue.

An electric and acoustic stage featured both energetic and low-key performances throughout the day. A drumming group from Ghana kicked off the festival shortly after noon, and the band Enduro was set to close out the festival in the evening.

AMP, whose mission is to amplify local music, is working to establish a physical space in Anacortes to serve as a venue, practice space, and instrument lending library, Carter said.

Eddie Clarke, Jacob Kennedy and Talula Stinson attended the festival as a group on Saturday.

While the friends said they missed performances from the bands they planned to see — WooHoo and Buddha Dog — they stayed to watch some of the other acts.

Kennedy said he likes watching locals perform, such as singer-songwriter and Anacortes native John Van Deusen.

Stinson said she likes to “see people you know in the crowd and on stage.”

Clarke said his favorite part of attending AMP Fest was getting to listen to loud music.

— Reporter Jacqueline Allison: jallison@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2145, Twitter: @Jacqueline_SVH

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.