...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO
5 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Berry Dairy Days Grand Parade returned to the streets of downtown Burlington on Saturday for the first time since 2019.
Officials canceled the event the previous two years because of the COVID pandemic.
Saturday’s route took marching bands, cars, horses and other participants down Fairhaven Avenue from Walnut Street to Skagit Street. Hundreds of people lined the route for the hour-long procession.
The parade is one part of the weekend-long Berry Dairy Days Festival, now in its 85th year. The celebration included a fireworks show on Friday along with vendors, a car show and a barbecue battle on Sunday.
Along with the parade, the Burlington-Edison High School cheer squad continued another Berry Dairy Days tradition by serving strawberry shortcakes.
The desserts serve as a fundraiser for the squad and will be available at a booth throughout the festival.
