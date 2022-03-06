Luis Amador and Angelina Gaertner are the Burlington Morning Rotary Students of the Month for February from Burlington-Edison High School, according to a news release.
Amador is the son of Brenda and Luis Amador. He has earned a 3.4 cumulative grade-point average while being involved in wind ensemble and wrestling. He was voted most inspirational wrestler.
Outside of school, Amador does volunteer service with his church. He plans on attending Brigham Young University in the fall to study Marine Biology.
Gaertner is the granddaughter of Mari Gaertner and great granddaughter of Irm Gaertner. She has maintained a 3.3 cumulative GPA while participating in wrestling and tennis. She has also been on honor roll for the past three years.
Gaertner plans to attend Big Bend Community College and major in Hospitality Management/Culinary.
S-W Rotary honors January students of the month
The Rotary Club of Sedro-Woolley has announced its January students of the month, according to a news release.
Nicole Hulst is the daughter of Keith and Jodi Hulst of Sedro-Woolley. She maintains a 3.8 GPA while being actively involved at Sedro-Woolley High School.
She is a member of the National Honor Society for three years, and treasurer this school year. Hulst is a member of Book Club four years running, French Club for two years, Varsity in Volunteerism for four years running and lettering three times, Shakespeare Club four years running (including president since 2019).
Hulst holds Department Awards for her general education classes including Math, English, Math, Science and Social Studies.
Outside of school, Hulst enjoys arts and crafts, especially creating prop pieces and costumes, reading, writing, traveling to Disney and Universal Studios, and playing video games. She loves making homemade cards to send to family and friends, and sealing with a homemade wax stamp. Hulst works at North Cascadia Eye in Mount Vernon, doing clerical tasks.
After graduation, Hulst is interested in pursuing an art degree with a special focus in prop and set design. She hopes to one day have a career in the theater industry, working on films and productions.
Tyson Brown is the son of Mario and Jodee Brown of Mount Vernon. He maintains a 3.7 GPA while being actively involved at Sedro-Woolley, focusing on athletics.
Brown has been on the varsity football team all four years of high school, lettering three years, and has been varsity football captain for two seasons. Brown has also been a member of the track and field team for four years.
Outside of school, Brown enjoys spending time with his family and friends, going hunting and fishing, working in his shop and welding. He works for his dad’s company, Brown and Sons, building houses, flat work, land development and clearing properties.
After graduation, Brown plans on going to college to study construction management, and hopes to eventually own his own construction company.
