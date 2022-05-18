BURLINGTON — The city of Burlington has invited disability advocates to weigh in on its plans to build a fully inclusive playground.
The city has applied for a $500,000 state grant to fund what would be the county’s first playground built to be enjoyed by those of all physical and developmental abilities.
Interim Parks and Recreation Director Sarah Ward said her team is still in the early stages of design, and wants to incorporate the public in the design process.
If the city is awarded the grant and supplies the 30% local match, Ward said the playground project should be fully funded.
At the first meeting Thursday of a city focus group, residents talked to city staff about the kinds of things they’d like to see in the playground.
Andrea Pullman, a grandmother of a 10-year-old with cerebral palsy, said many nearby parks meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, but that doesn’t mean the parks are built for all kids.
“ADA means you can get to them, but that doesn’t mean you can do anything when you’re there,” she said.
A truly inclusive park, Pullman said, needs to welcome kids, and allow them to learn and play together.
The new playground will replace one removed from Rotary Park about eight years ago because it was no longer up to safety code, according to Recreation Coordinator Christi Kinney.
While Sedro-Woolley’s Janicki Playfields and Riverfront Park have some accessible features, no fully inclusive playground exists in Skagit or Whatcom counties, Pullman said.
JP Kunze, recreation assistant with the Parks and Recreation Department, said he’s putting together a list of inclusive playground equipment, and is excited by carousels and swings that accommodate children with disabilities.
Other inclusive equipment is focused more on sensory stimulation, giving kids something to touch and interact with. These features can include a musical instrument or a wall with a unique texture.
Maura Marlin, who said she’s worked in early learning for 30 years, asked the city at the Thursday meeting to incorporate natural elements into the design of the park.
Children have an innate attraction to nature, and bond over activities such as building a fort in the woods, she said.
Features such as a raised sandbox or water feature can be enjoyed by any child, she said.
Other meeting attendees asked the city to focus on design elements that go beyond the choice of play equipment.
Jenna Lisenby, owner of Valley Kids Therapy in Mount Vernon, said kids on the autism spectrum tend to be very mobile, and any inclusive playground should have some kind of barrier around it.
“A lot of the parks are difficult for parents to bring (kids) to because they bolt very easily,” she said.
Pullman said the design should include a gender neutral restroom. Children with physical disabilities such her grandson can need assistance in the restroom, and gender neutral restrooms makes this less awkward.
Ward said meetings such as the one Thursday will help her and her staff learn about the impacts this project could have. These conversations are telling her this project is simply the right thing to do.
“When you realize how you can make things inclusive and fun for everyone within a range of abilities, I think the only thing you can do is do that,” she said.
The city will post information on upcoming focus groups on its website burlingtonwa.gov.
