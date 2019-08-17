Concrete welcomed a slew of visitors from far and wide for the opening day of Cascade Days on Saturday.
The small town came alive as hundreds gathered to watch a parade and participate in a wide variety of activities for the whole family.
“It’s a nice little community get-together,” said Joel Finch of Bellevue as he watched his children collect candy at the parade. “It’s just a really family-friendly event.”
Cascade Days is an annual two-day town celebration featuring chain saw carving, a parade, numerous contests and other fun.
The short parade on Saturday included emergency response vehicles, fun and creative floats, a car show and more. When the parade came to a close, visitors made their way to Concrete Veterans Memorial Park, where a large open field held food vendors, a dunk tank, a trout fishing pond and a firefighter competition.
“I just love the town of Concrete, so it’s just a good reason to come,” said Tara James of Abbotsford, British Columbia, who has been coming to Cascade Days for 39 years. “There’s so much history and every time I come, I learn a little bit more.”
At the trout pond, 3-year-old Dimitri Asta-Ruben of Vancouver, B.C., shrieked as he felt a tug on his line.
“I got a fish! I got a fish!” he repeated, watching as his dad lifted the large trout from the water.
On the other side of the park, firefighters from three local districts suited up to participate in a three-pronged competition of skill and brawn.
“There’s trophies. That’s the only reason we do this,” Concrete Fire Chief Darrel Reed said with a grin.
As water from fire hoses sprayed into the air during the competition, children gathered to cool off from the hot sun, screaming in delight as the streams of water hit them from all angles.
Meanwhile, 6-year-old Alie Ralston of Concrete sat high in a tree, watching the chaos below.
“I like to play over there,” Alie said, pointing at a basketball court where children danced through large bubbles.
For another 6-year-old, Amelia Morris of Aldergrove, B.C., the best part of the day was “probably dunking (the mayor).”
Morris struck the bull’s-eye on her first try, sending Concrete Mayor Jason Miller hurtling into the chilly water. And she wasn’t the only one; over and over again, community members gathered to not-so-kindly greet the mayor.
“Think I’m doing a lousy job?” Miller shouted. “Come dunk me!”
All proceeds went to support the Concrete Volunteer Fire Department.
“I’ll do anything to help (the community)... in a heartbeat,” Miller said, giving a squeal as he was dunked once more.
Sunday’s events pick back up at 10 a.m. and will include more chain saw carving, karaoke, a pet parade, a pie and watermelon eating contest and a jam contest.
