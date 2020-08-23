Renee Larson, Matthew Repplier and Tori Thorkildsen, all of Mount Vernon, graduated from Gonzaga University in Spokane.
Larson graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology with a minor in sociology.
Repplier earned a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering, magna cum laude, and a minor in Hogan Entrepreneurial Leadership and computer science.
Thorkildsen earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual commencement ceremonies will be held on Sept. 5-6.
