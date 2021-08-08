n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will screen “The Mark of Zorro,” a silent film with a live score performance by Dennis James, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Tickets start at $10.50. mountbakertheatre.com.
n La Conner Regional Library will host a summer reading craft session with a butterfly and bird theme at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. laconnerlibrary.org. Also at the library:
A self-portrait painting class will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. 360-466-3352.
n The Skagit County Fair is back this year for four days of live entertainment, vendors, livestock shows and more Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 11-14. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect. skagitcounty.net.
n Hospice of the Northwest will host a free online class about the myths and realities of hospice care at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. hospicenw.org. Also:
A 10-week support group that follows the book “Opening to Grief” will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. hospicenw.org.
An eight-week class on grief recovery methods that follow a step-by-step program will begin Sept. 22. hospicenw.org.
n Island Hospital will host a free car and booster seat clinic at 1211 24th St. in Anacortes from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Appointments required. islandhospital.org. Also:
A free balance screening will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Appointments required. islandhospital.org.
A four-week online class on childbirth education will be held Sept. 7-28. Registration required. $95. Covered by Apple Health. islandhospital.org.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a virtual talk on deciduous trees with David Drummond at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. padillabay.gov. Also:
A free Junior Ecologists learning event about local worms for ages 6-9 will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20. eventbrite.com.
n Camano Preparedness Group will present “Treating and Avoiding Heat Exhaustion” from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Vista Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Email: rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
n Relay for Life will host a “Sock Hop” at the Skagit County Fair at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. The first 100 people to bring a new pack of socks to the gate will receive a free fair ticket. Benefits the Friendship House.
n A local songwriter showcase will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Farmstrong Brewing in Mount Vernon. Seating is limited so bringing a lawn chair is recommended. $12. farmstrongbrewing.com.
n A wine cruise aboard the Salish Espress hosted by Genoa Cellars and Hellams Vineyard will depart from La Conner at 6:30 p.m. and return at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Catered crab and chicken dinner. $150. To register: 360-466-1758. hellamsvineyard.com.
n The Anacortes Class of 1981 will host its 40th class reunion from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Seafarers Memorial Park. anacortesclassof81@gmail.com.
n Members of the Mount Vernon High School Class of 1945 will gather at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, with lunch to follow at 1 p.m., at Farmhouse Restaurant, 13724 La Conner Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. 360-689-3117.
n Rock Climbing 101: 9 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14: Kula Academy Summer School will host a beginner’s rock climbing lesson at Mount Erie. Register at allison@kulacloth.com.
n Genoa Cellars Wine Cruise will sail from La Conner through the Swinomish Channel and Deception Pass from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Fully catered. $150 per person. hellamsvineyard.com.
n Lincoln Theatre’s BrewFest on the Skagit is scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Edgewater Park in Mount Vernon. There will be dozens of local brews, regional bands and food trucks. Tickets start at $25. lincolntheatre.org.
n Deception Pass State Park’s American Roots Music series will feature the French-Canadian La Famille Léger at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the North Beach Amphitheater. Free. parks.state.wa.us. Other concerts in the series:
Brazilian group En Canto, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
n The Washington Native Plant Society Koma Kulshan chapter will hold a field trip through Boundary Way Trail and Cowap Peak from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. Register at wnpskoma.org.
n The PNW Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner will host an online trappiquilting workshop taught by Cristina Arcenegui Bono from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 18-19. $65 member, $70 member. qfamuseum.org.
n La Conner Rotary will have a silent virtual auction opening at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 18. A live virtual auction will begin at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 25. laconnerrotary.org.
n Skagit Regional Health will host a free online cooking and nutrition meal planning course at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. stillyvalleyhealth.org.
n The Concrete High School Class of 1955 will hold a reunion at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Information: Bill Newby (360-770-9419), Mary Stafford Anderson (360-757-4782); Joan Weckerly Schmidt (360-770-5180).
n The Mount Vernon Public Schools Foundation will hold its 12th annual Green & White Open to benefit public schools at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Avalon Golf Links in Burlington. It includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner. supportmvschools.org.
n La Conner Retirement Inn will host a summer barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at 204 N. First Street in La Conner. There will be a giveaway of a summer grilling basket. RSVP: 360-466-5700.
n Burlington’s Heritage Flight Museum will host a Fly Day featuring demo flights and a hangar tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. heritageflight.org.
n Skagit Speedway will host a monster truck show at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and noon Sunday, Aug. 22. Ages under 6, $5. Over 6, seniors and military $15. Adults $20. skagitspeedway.com.
n The WhidbeyHealth Foundation is promoting the annual Tour de Whidbey to raise funds for hospital equipment. Races include 10, 33, 50, 67, 100 and 162 miles long around the island on Saturday, Aug. 21. tourdewhidbey.org.
