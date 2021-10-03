Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, websites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n Short Film Fest: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will screen the top 10 short films of this year’s MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival. Viewers get to cast their vote for best film. lincolntheatre.org.
n Lynden Trains Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. A model train show and swap meet to benefit the Lynden Lions Club community projects will be held at the fairgrounds, 1775 Front St., Lynden. $5-7. lyndentrainshow.com.
n Square Dance: 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4: Marysville Happy Hopper Club will offer a free square dance lesson, no partner needed, at Totem Middle School, 1605 Seventh St., Marysville. 831-359-8555, squaredancelessons@gmail.com.
n Family to Family Course: 6:30-9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Oct. 4-28. NAMI Skagit will hold a free virtual course for family members and loved ones of adults with mental illnesses or brain disorders. namiskagit.org.
n Diamonds in the Rough: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. Whatcom County Library will host a free online presentation about the gentrification of rural Washington by Washington State University professor Jennifer Sherman. humanities.org.
n Early Enrichment: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. A sensory experience of art and stories for ages 2-5 at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 First St., La Conner. monamuseum.org.
n En Vogue Runway Show and Auction: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The Skagit Friendship House will hold its 10th annual benefit show and auction virtually this year. skagitfriendshiphouse.org.
n Virtual Fiber Arts Symposium: Oct. 8-10. The PNW Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner will host a three-day online symposium honoring cultural traditions with instructors of Chickasaw, Mexican, Japanese and African American traditions. Prices vary, full packages start at $85. qfamuseum.org.
n Anacortes Senior College will resume its Tuesday and Thursday classes in October at Anacortes Middle School. To register, visit seniorcollege.org or call 360-503-1255.
n Stanwood Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. stanwoodfarmersmarket.org.
n Anacortes Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30, Seventh Street and R Avenue. anacortesfarmersmarket.org.
n Mount Vernon Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 9, 501 Main St. mountvernonfarmersmarket.org.
n History of British Columbia Railroad: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. The Whatcom County Historical Society in Bellingham will present local author Mike Impero for a talk on Bellingham Bay and the British Columbia Railroad in the late 1800s. $5 suggested donation for nonmembers. whatcommuseum.org.
n Art of Rebellion: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. The Whatcom Museum in Bellingham will host Chicano artist Jake Prendez for a free in-person presentation on the history of Chicano arts and social movements. humanities.org.
n Whiskey and Wiretaps: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Anacortes Public Library will host Steve Edmiston for a free in-person talk on the history of a Seattle police lieutenant who started a bootlegging gang in the Northwest. humanities.org.
n A Nicer Kind of Murder: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Anacortes Public Library will host local author Matthew Sullivan for a free in-person talk on the evolution of the portrayal of victims in crime fiction. humanities.org.
n NAMI Skagit’s Connection Recovery Support Group has been meeting virtually. The groups meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday each month. Email NAMISkagitCares@gmail.com to register.
n Hospice of the Northwest holds open grief support group that meets virtually at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and on Fridays at 10 a.m. hospicenw.org or 360-814-5570.
