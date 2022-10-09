• The first Skagit BigFoot Fest is set for Oct. 14-16 at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. A dozen bands, food vendors, mini-golf, camping, family yoga, a costume contest and more. 360-856-6248, eaglehavenwinery.com, skagit.social/shop/ols/categories/tickets, skagitbigfootfest.com.

• The Skagit Wine & Beer Festival will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Heritage Fight Museum in Burlington. Featuring wine, beer, cider, spirits, chocolate and cheese from producers throughout Washington state. Tickets at eventbrite.com/o/mount-vernon-chamber-of-commerce-2783370154.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.