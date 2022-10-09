...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 2 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 kt in the Central U. S. Waters Strait
Of Juan De Fuca, East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De
Fuca. Southwest wind 15 to 25 kt Northern Inland Waters
Including The San Juan Islands. Northwest wind 15 to 25 kt
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland
Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 2 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
• The first Skagit BigFoot Fest is set for Oct. 14-16 at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. A dozen bands, food vendors, mini-golf, camping, family yoga, a costume contest and more. 360-856-6248, eaglehavenwinery.com, skagit.social/shop/ols/categories/tickets, skagitbigfootfest.com.
• Vendors are sought for the Soroptimist Holiday Gift Fair from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. Information: email sisw_fundraiser@yahoo.com.
• 2022 free Washington State Parks days: Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Music is provided by local bands playing a variety of dance music including swing, Latin, waltz, foxtrot, country and line dances. Music by Randy Hamilton (Oct. 13) and Rick Cooper (Oct. 20).
• Join a group at the North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church in Burlington. Groups that meet Tuesday evenings include Financial Peace, the Grief Sessions, Jesus the One & Only, A Story of Overlap, Together in Prayer, Sexual Integrity 101, Women’s 12-Step Group, and Crafting & Games. Childcare is available. Visit ncsda.org for more information.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (speech-language pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (speech-language pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
• Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at anacortesmusicproject.org.
