n Festival of Trees: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation’s 33rd annual Festival of Trees returns to downtown Mount Vernon through Nov. 28. The festival showcases 48 themed Christmas trees that will be presented in storefront windows. skagitfestivaloftrees.org, 360-814-5747 or foundation@skagitregionalhealth.org.
n Coats for Kids: A Coats for Kids giveaway of new winter coats for marginalized and homeless children in the community will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Choice Schools, 2001 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. 19jstaud47@gmail.com.
n Camano Wildlife Program: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom. People and Wildlife in State Parks: Join Montana Napier, interpretive specialist at Cama Beach State Park, for a presentation on how parks are more than a place for vacation or recreation. Hear stories from the field, the “why” behind certain rules and regulations, and discover a technique you can use to educate your friends and family about Leave No Trace in a positive way. camanowildlifehabitat.org, 360-387-2236, or camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
n Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons Presentation: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom. Zoom link at nomorebombs.org. No More Bombs founder Tracy Powell will present a slide show on the TPNW and review the UN Non-Proliferation Treaty as well as the U.S. Administration’s Nuclear Posture Review since its inception 27 years ago. tracy@nomorebombs.org, 360-840-3826, nomorebombs.org.
n Oils by Libert: Northwest oils by Lorna Libert are featured through Nov. 27 at Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Also showing are plein air oils by Robin Weiss, large acrylic color fields on canvas by Carole Barrer, soft pastel landscapes by Christine Troyer and mixed-media landscapes by Roger Small. Small’s work will also include two of his steel sculptures. 360-293-6938, scottmilo.com.
