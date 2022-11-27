The National Active and Retired Federal Employees’ Association will host a health fair from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St., Mount Vernon. Representatives from the major federal health plans (Blue Cross Blue Shield, Group Health, Kaiser, GEHA, Aetna, etc.) will discuss 2023 plans. Free. 360-202-8999 or merrybemerry@gmail.com.

• The annual Train Station Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Burlington Visitor Center, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave. The evening will feature caroling, hot beverages provided by Whidbey Coffee, a letter to Santa station with additional kid crafts supported by Helping Hands Food Bank, and the arrival of Mr. & Mrs. Claus from the North Pole. facebook.com/events/1512905579182655.

