• The National Active and Retired Federal Employees’ Association will host a health fair from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St., Mount Vernon. Representatives from the major federal health plans (Blue Cross Blue Shield, Group Health, Kaiser, GEHA, Aetna, etc.) will discuss 2023 plans. Free. 360-202-8999 or merrybemerry@gmail.com.
• The annual Train Station Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Burlington Visitor Center, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave. The evening will feature caroling, hot beverages provided by Whidbey Coffee, a letter to Santa station with additional kid crafts supported by Helping Hands Food Bank, and the arrival of Mr. & Mrs. Claus from the North Pole. facebook.com/events/1512905579182655.
• The Anacortes Public Library (1220 Tenth Street, Anacortes) has numerous events and programs throughout November and December.
Adult programs — Wednesday evening programs begin after regular library hours; yoga begins before regular library hours. No library services are available after 6 p.m or before 10 a.m.
Orcas of the Salish Sea — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Get to know our resident orcas, what other kinds of orcas live in the area, and how to identify different kinds of orcas.
Tech Help every weekday — 11 a.m.–1 p.m, Library Help Desk.
Tween Advisory Council — 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Fun activities, games and book talking.
High School Creative Writing — 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Grades 9-12.
Winter Wonderland Walk: 5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, Washington Park. Dress accordingly and bring a flashlight.
Yoga at the Library: Gentle Flow for Adults, 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Great for beginners or anyone looking for a gentle practice. Bring your own yoga mat.
Talking with Teens about Consent & Healthy Relationships: A Workshop for Parents: Part 2, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Community Meeting Room. Skagit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services trainer Bryn Meeks leads this workshop for parents on how to talk to your teen about healthy relationship techniques. Sign up online to reserve your spot.
Elf Storytime: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Sparkle the Elf will bring cheer and goodwill to brighten your winter evening for this pajama storytime. Cozy pajamas and holiday hats are encouraged but not required.
Family Storytime: 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays, Dec. 2, 9, 16 (No Storytime on Dec. 23, 30).
Middle School Holiday Craft and Chill for 6th–8th grades: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Art and Books Solstice Hangout for 9th–12th grades: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Join librarians to geek out together over books, make a crafty holiday creation, over hot beverages and pizza.
Second Sunday Jazz: Whistle Lake Quartet, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Buxton’s Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. The Whistle Lake Quartet began in 1993 as a duo playing at the Rockfish Grill and has evolved over the years into a quartet, featuring Todd Anderson on drums, Tim Eslick on bass, Andy Carr on piano, and Jamie Findlay on guitar.
Jazz Lecture Series: Barry Erb: The Evolution of Big Bands: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Join Barry Erb, local big band leader and saxophonist, at the library as he talks and plays us through the beginning of big bands and their evolution throughout history.
FriendShop: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Fridays. Give the gift of reading while supporting the library.
Join the Friends: Friends of the Library is looking for volunteers. Contact Megan Taylor at 206-330-4916 or megantaylor200@gmail.com.
• Vendors are invited to join the Soroptimist Holiday Gift Fair, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center (703 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley.) sisw_fundraiser@yahoo.com.
• An event for award-winning local author Gail Noble-Sanderson will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham. This event will launch Noble-Sanderson’s new mystery novel, “The Book of Rules.” Seats can be reserved at villagebooks.com.
• The Swinomish Yacht Club presents ”The Christmas Yacht Parade of Lights” from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade can be viewed from the La Conner boardwalk.
• Whidbey Farm & Market runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, Dec. 18. Whidbey Farm & Market is located at 1422 Monroe Landing Road, across from the Blue Fox Drive-In. whidbeyfarmandmarket.com.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Music is provided by area bands playing a variety of dance music including swing, Latin, ballroom, country and line.
• Join a group at the North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church in Burlington. Groups that meet Tuesday evenings include Financial Peace, the Grief Sessions, Jesus the One & Only, A Story of Overlap, Together in Prayer, Sexual Integrity 101, Women’s 12-Step Group, and Crafting & Games. Childcare will be available if needed. Visit ncsda.org for more information.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.