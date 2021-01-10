n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free memory screening clinic at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. A speech language pathologist will answer questions about memory difficulty. Other events include:
– Registered dietitian Amber Phillips will host a free class on dietary strategies for managing high cholesterol at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.
– Psychiatrist Dr. Paul Hammer will host a free discussion on managing stress and maintaining mental health at noon Thursday, Jan. 14.
– Dr. Robert Reyna will discuss healthy sleep habits at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Registration for all events is required at islandhospital.org or by calling 360-299-4204.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will feature Mitch Britt of Bold Eye Media on how to upgrade your business website and create an optimization plan, at noon Wednesday, Jan. 13, over Zoom. Email jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com for the link.
n Christianson’s Nursery & Greenhouse will host a free Zoom webinar on terrarium making at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Registration is required at christiansonnursery.com.
The nursery will also host “Birds of Winter,” a free virtual class taught by nonprofit founder Jedidiah Holmes. He will teach on the behavior and habitat of Skagit Valley birds during wintertime at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host a virtual lecture on seals and sea lions by Dr. Cindy Elliser of Pacific Mammal Research at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. The Zoom link is at skagitbeaches.org.
n The Anacortes AAUW will host “Skagit Valley and Global Seed Production” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. WSU professor Lindsey J. du Toit, Ph.D will discuss how the majority of beet seeds in the U.S. and 25% of cabbage seeds in the world come from the Skagit Valley. Sign up by emailing nelleadyj@gmail.com.
n Chef Jackie’s Cookbook Club features free, virtual gatherings each month for seniors with recipes by Jackie Davison. The meetings, hosted by the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, are at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month starting Jan. 13. Email chefjackiedavison@gmail.com for a link.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author and photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will hold a free discussion on how to attract birds to your yard and get it certified as a backyard habitat over Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. The link can be found on pilchuckaudubon.org.
The organization will also host “Bring on the Birds,” a training session for the 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count for beginners and those looking to brush up on their bird identifying skills. The training will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Register at pilchuckaudubon.org.
n Whatcom Museum in Bellingham will host “A History of Dirty Dan Harris,” a presentation of the life of the Fairhaven icon by muralist Lanny Little, via livestream on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Suggested donation for nonmember attendance: $5.
n The Salish Sea Stewards Program offered by the Skagit Marine Resources Committee is an opportunity to receive 40 hours of free citizen-science training by local experts in return for a commitment to volunteer for 40 hours during the year. Training is held on Tuesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom starting Feb. 23 until June 1. Register at skagitmrc.org.
n Beach 1 Gallery: Woodturners Paul Anderson, Ron Cooper, George Way and Duane Hoekstra and quilter Valerie Spagnola are featured in January at the Camano Country Club Beach Gallery 1, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
n Honey I Shrunk the Art: Through Jan. 17, Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park presents the 32nd annual Small Works show of 40 regional artists. Works include glass, paintings and sculptures. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com.
n Aquarium Quick Dips: Join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay at 10 a.m. Wednesdays for a series of short, virtual aquarium tours featuring a different animal every week. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips
n Create a Rain Garden: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension are offering online instruction to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Information: lid.inquiries@wsu.edu
n WSU Growing Groceries Series: The series is designed to teach you how to grow your food. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries.
n WSU Snohomish County Master Gardener Speaker Series: Virtual presentations on sustainable gardening through April 9. $20 per session or $85 for the eight-part series. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010.
n Whidbey Gardening Workshop: Registration is open for the workshop on March 6-7, featuring a combination of online and in-person activities. Information: whidbeygardening.org.
n Native Plants for Problem Spots: 7 p.m. Jan. 20, Sara Rocero, birder, wildlife habitat creator and native plant guru with the Snohomish Conservation District, will offer a virtual presentation on how to use native plants to your advantage and create wildlife habitat on your property. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org or 360-387-2236.
n Virtual County Living Expo: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29-31, the Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool will feature 10 new online workshops and mainstay topics in 70 classes. Adult registration is $55, and the sponsored student rate is $10. Registration includes up to 12 classes (four per day). Information: extension.wsu.edu/skagit/CountryLivingExpo
n Sno-Isle Libraries Events: The library now offers the Your Next Job program with the Seattle Public Library and the King County Library System. Your Next Job is available to anyone looking for work or a career change. The library also offers online events, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.
