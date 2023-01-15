• The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S 13th St., Mount Vernon. Register: bit.ly/3vAraTn.
• The next presentation in the Anacortes Public Library Jazz Lecture Series is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Veteran saxophonist and educator Brent Jensen presents “Jazz and Race” in the community meeting room at the Library, 1220 10th St. jazzatthelibrary.com.
• The Anacortes Public Library (1220 10th St., Anacortes) has numerous events and programs throughout January and February.
It will also spend the next month preparing for the return of its genre night, which in the past has brought in more than 1,000 visitors in one night. This year, the event will focus on fantasy, and the library is looking for volunteers of all ages. The event is Saturday, Feb. 25. Information: library.cityofanacortes.org.
Events
• Yoga at the Library offers gentle flow for adults at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the community meeting room. The 60-minute sessions focus on basic poses and breath linked with the movement.
• The library will join with PFLAG Skagit at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, to present the film “My Otherland,” a story about people becoming their authentic self. The film is created by Linden Jordan, who made a life-changing decision at 63. A panel discussion with Jordan, who is the president of PFLAG, will follow the film.
• The Book Club at the Library will discuss “Facing the Mountain” by Daniel James Brown at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the community room.
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every week day at the library help desk.
For kids and teens
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 20 and 27.
• LEGOs in the Library is available from 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 20 and 27, in the children’s department.
• A Stay & Play session will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Kids can play with toys, games and a sensory station.
• A high school creating writing group meets 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org.
• The following winter classes are scheduled for Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. 360-466-3821.
Hugelkultur: 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Jan. 21. Reservations required: 360-466-3821. Class fee: $10. “Hugelkultur” are no-dig raised beds that hold moisture, build fertility, maximize surface volume and are great spaces for growing fruit, vegetables, and herbs.
Propagating Perennials: 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Jan. 28. Reservations required: 360-466-3821. Class fee: $10. Christianson’s staff member Becky Paulik will demonstrate how to take cuttings and do divisions, and will cover the intricacies of seeding perennials.
• The 2023 Snohomish County Master Gardener Winter Speaker Series announces its 2023 fundraising season, featuring eight celebrity gardeners, authors, and experts sharing their knowledge on a variety of gardening subjects.
Jan. 27—“Creating a Garden Sanctuary,” by Jessi Bloom, award-winning ecological landscape designer, and speaker.
Feb. 3—“Gardening Matters—From Tree Canopy to Ground Cover,” by Lorene Edwards Forkner, speaker & writer for Pacific NW Magazine and The Seattle Times.
Feb. 10—“Moles! Whatcha Gonna Do?,” by Dave Pehling, former WSU Extension zoologist/mammalogist.
Feb. 24—“The Magic of Hydrangeas,” by Scott Pringle, certified professional horticulturist.
March 3—“Designing with Perennials: Creating Plant Combinations for Multiple Seasons of Interest,” by Alex LaVilla, committee chair of Great Plant Picks Program of the Elizabeth Miller Garden.
March 17—“A Behind the Scenes Look at Creating The Butchart Gardens’ Amazing Floral Displays,” by Carlos Moniz, Director of Horticulture at The Butchart Gardens.
March 31—“Plants in Sync,” Dan Hinkley, plant hunter, writer, speaker, and plant researcher.
All lectures held at the Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. $20 at the door. Visit gardenlectures.com for a complete listing of dates, speakers and topics.
• The Merry Mountain Ski Club offers the Tuesday Ski Bus to Stevens Pass through March. The North Route bus is chartered through BellAir Charters (BellAirCharters.com). Prices and packages vary; call 206-550-4908, visit merrymountain.com/contact.php or email tuesdayskibus@gmail.com.
• The Skagit Valley Bee Association (SVBA) will conduct classes on March 6, 13, 20 and 28, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Burlington Library, 820 E. Washington Ave. Cost: $50. Information: Rob Johnson, rsjohnson2u@yahoo.com, or skagitvalleybeekeepers.org.
• Registration is open for the 50th annual Ski to Sea Race, set for Sunday, May 28. The early bird price is $664 per team through the end of February, then increases to $714. Register at skitosea.com or register.pacificmultisports.com/Events/1087/Register.
