• The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S 13th St., Mount Vernon. Register: bit.ly/3vAraTn.

• The next presentation in the Anacortes Public Library Jazz Lecture Series is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Veteran saxophonist and educator Brent Jensen presents “Jazz and Race” in the community meeting room at the Library, 1220 10th St. jazzatthelibrary.com.

