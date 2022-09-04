• The schedule has changed for the Tuesday Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Most of the remaining shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Shows are all-ages and dog-friendly. Tickets available for $8 presale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com.
Upcoming shows: Sept. 10: Farmtoberfest with Eden and Sweetwood; Sept. 15: The Chris Eger Band; Sept. 22: Paige Woods & The High Fives; Sept. 29: Cory Vincent.
• Celebrate summer with Swedish pancakes from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Mount Vernon Elks 1604, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. 360-848-8882.
• The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, 502 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Festivities and registration will begin at 9 a.m. when participants can meet with sponsors and exhibitors, learn about local resources and grab a snack. The opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. More information: Emily Hockey, 206-529-3869 or eehockey@alz.org; act.alz.org
• A model railroad open house will be held by the Whatcom-Skagit Model Railroad Club in Alger from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Two operating layouts, HO and N scale. Take exit 240 to Old Highway 99, and go left to the green building. $5 suggested donation for the family.
• The 2022 Everett Film Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Everett Community College Jackson Center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Eleven screenings, including animations, documentaries, narrative features and shorts, begin at 1 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit everettfilmfestival.org.
• The Anacortes Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Rockfish Grill in Anacortes. A catered picnic will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 10. $20 per person. Information: Ronda (Scrimsher) Dupea at RondaDupea@gmail.com or Cathy (Flippo) Tribuzio at catneeflippo@comcast.net.
• The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1967 will hold its 55-year reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Skagit Acres, 18923 Johnson Road, Mount Vernon. Light appetizers, casual dress. $20 per person, scholarships available. RSVP by Sept. 10 to MVHS Class of 1967, Jana Svendsen, P.O. Box 46, Mount Vernon, WA, 98273.
• The Skagit River Poetry Festival seeks volunteers to help with festival logistics throughout Oct. 6-8. Most activities are held at Maple Hall in La Conner. Volunteers who commit to 12 hours will receive a festival pass. Information: skagitriverpoetry.org/festival.
• 2022 free Washington State Parks days: Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
