Museum exhibit: Skagit County Historical Museum is featuring a new exhibit, “1968: The Year That Rocked Washington.” The museum is located at 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner. Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission: Adults $5, seniors $4, families $10. 360-466-3365 or skagitcounty.net/museum.

Northwest Garden Bling is hosting its annual Mosaic Challenge with the theme “Mandela Magic.” The contest continues through April 25 with a juried presentation of artwork beginning April 28. The display of entries continues through May 14. First, second, third and People’s Choice Awards will be given. Information: 360-708-3279, nwgardenbling@frontier.com or visit Northwest Garden Bling at 44574 Highway 20, Concrete.

