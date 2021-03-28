n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival’s annual photo contest will begin on Thursday, April 1. Winners will be featured in the 2022 brochure. Visit facebook.com/skagitvalleytulipfestival for more on how to submit and vote. In related festival events:
The Skagit Art Association will host a fine art and gift show at Schuh Farms, 15565 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in April. tulipfestival.org.
The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival will kick off with a virtual gala at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1. There will be a silent auction and the Joan Penney Jazz Quartet will perform. Calico Cupboard dinner tickets start at $40. Admission by ticket only. 360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival poster artist Jennifer McGill will sign posters on Fridays in April, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road.
The Stanwood Camano Arts Guild will offer an assortment of local art and crafts at the schoolhouse at Christianson’s Nursery in Mount Vernon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 1-2.
Tulips on Parade will be held Saturday, April 10. Participate by touring local towns and tulip fields. There is an interactive map of tulips and decoration to view by car. Voting for favorite displays ends on April 12. tulipfestival.org.
A craft party put on by Enchanting Events will feature a virtual event for children featuring the Jolly Nanny, at noon Saturday, April 24. $49. tulipfestival.org
n Lincoln Theatre: Northwest duo Free Harmony will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27. The concert will be streamed on the theater’s Youtube by donation. lincolntheatre.org. Also at the Lincoln:
Funk band Cascadia Groove will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org
Whiskey River Mudflats will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free webinar on nutrition during pregnancy, taught by a local dietitian, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
A free memory screening clinic will start at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. Appointments required; call 360-299-4204.
A free, virtual memory improvement workshop taught by a speech-language pathologist will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21. islandhospital.org
n Skagit Farm to Pint’s Fest Roadshow is an April-long event featuring brewers in Skagit County. Concerts, activities, prizes and beer are part of the festivities. $55. skagitfarmtopint.com.
n Willowbrook Manor, four miles east of Sedro-Woolley, will host an English Tea from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in April. $35; online reservations required at teaandtour.com.
n United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley will hold free courses on youth mental health first aid at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 3, and Thursday, April 22, and at noon Thursday, May 13. Registration required. unitedgeneral.org
n State Parks will be free to visit on Saturday, April 3, in honor of a Saturday in Spring.
n Oak Harbor Main Street will hold an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, on City Beach and Fidalgo streets in downtown.
n La Conner Kiwanis will host a community garage sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3, in the parking lot at Crescent Moon Yoga, 606 Morris St., La Conner.
n Camp Kirby will host a Spring Break Exploration camp for grades K-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, April 5-8. $214. ultracamp.com. Also:
A Lego Day Camp for grades K-6 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8. $50. ultracamp.com
n The North Cascades Institute will host the webinar “The History of Rock: Geologic Knowledge in the North Cascades” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. $15; ncascades.org
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will hold a virtual talk on the importance of citizen scientists in the research of die-offs of seabirds, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9. pilchuckaudubon.org. Also:
A two-part bird call identification course will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 20 and 27. $30 nonmembers. pilchuckaudubon.org
n The Island Xpedition Rally, an annual car cruise for area motor enthusiasts, will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 11. The event will begin at 400 Harris Ave. in Bellingham, go through Chuckanut Drive to Cap Sante Park, then to Keystone Ferry Landing on Whidbey Island. Visit facebook.com/PNWDrives for details.
n In lieu of the Spring Wine Festival, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Sip & Savor Skagit,” a curated box featuring goods from local vendors. Pickup is available from Tuesday, April 13 through Saturday, April 17. anacortes.org
n The Oak Harbor Chamber is hosting 2nd Tuesday Business Bytes. At 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, it will host The Cobalt Group for a webinar on hiring strategies and HR fundamentals. Register for the Zoom link by emailing info@oakharborchamber.com.
n Join the Washington Native Plant Society for a talk on moths of the Pacific Northwest and how to help them at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. wnps.org
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host Dr. Deborah Kelley for a talk on deep sea volcanoes, livestreaming from a submarine observatory at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. The Zoom link will be posted at skagitbeaches.org.
n Experience International’s Bike to Brew Galbraith Mountain Tour is a full-day bike tour and beer tasting in Bellingham. The event will take place 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, April 17, June 5, or July 17. $275. Includes dinner. expint.org
n Friends of the Forest will host an easy community hike near Little Cranberry Lake at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 21. friendsoftheacfl.org. In related hikes:
A community hike of intermediate difficulty near Little Cranberry Lake will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7. friendsoftheacfl.org
n Lake Stevens Trail Cycling will host a bike and hike event on Guemes Island at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24. More details can be found on the Lake Stevens Trail Cycling Facebook group.
n Experience International will host “Tulips, Artists, and Beer: The Best of Skagit,” a two-day bike tour that includes lunch, gallery and museum tours, a night at the La Conner Channel Lodge and more, on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25. $750. expint.org
n Wild Whatcom is hosting a community program exploring local parks and trail for adults and children at 9:30 a.m. every Friday in Bellingham. $5 suggested donation. Registration required. wildwhatcom.org
n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuary Reserve streams “Aquarium Quick Dips” at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The short, virtual aquarium tours features a different animal every week, from octupi to crabs and more. Registration is on eventbrite.com.
n The Lincoln Theatre in downtown Mount Vernon hosts Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and video rentals for curbside pickupm from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.