• Upcoming events at the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce:
Multi-Chamber After Hours at Dwayne Lane’s Skagit Subaru (640 Auto Blvd., Burlington), 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
Awards luncheon: 11:30 a.m .-1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. Register: bit.ly/3vAraTn.
• The Anacortes branch of AAUW presents “Woman at the Helm: Defying Stereotypes in the Male-Dominated Maritime World” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Anacortes Public Library. Master mariner and professional educator Capt. Phyllis Woolwine will describe her career, from piloting large vessels and teaching science to establishing the maritime school Shearwater University. Open to the public or via Zoom. To obtain the Zoom link, email aauw.meeting@gmail.com.
• The Concrete Chamber of Commerce and Humanities Washington will host a conversation with Jennifer Sherman at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete.
Sherman, a professor of sociology, will discuss the glaring and the hidden effects of rural gentrification in “Diamonds in the Rough: The Gentrification of Rural Washington.”
• The Whatcom Human Rights Task Force presents the 25th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human Rights Conference from Jan. 12-14. The title of the 2023 conference is “From Divine Dissatisfaction to Joyful Liberation: How Do We Co-Create a Beloved Whatcom County?” Information—Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RevDrKingConference; Instagram: @revdrkingconference.
• Book Lover’s Bus Tour: Saturday, Jan. 14. Visit Camano and Stanwood libraries, the Wits End bookstore and meet local author Deb Swenson on this free ride with a guide bus tour on Island Transit. Details and reservations: 360-678-9536, or email Travel@IslandTransit.org.
• The Anacortes Public Library (1220 10th St., Anacortes) has numerous events and programs throughout January and February.
Events
• Yoga at the Library offers gentle flow for adults at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the community meeting room. The 60-minute sessions focus on basic poses and breath linked with the movement.
• Second Sunday Jazz will feature the Beserat Tafesse Quartet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the library. Tafesse has lent his horn to many projects, including the Grammy-nominated Art of the Arrangement. He has also played with Birdland Big Band in New York City.
• Talking with Teens, a workshop for adults led by Skagit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, will focus on talking to teens about consent, boundaries and healthy relationships. It is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
• The Maritime Speaker Series returns with a nautical lecture by Andy Schwenk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the community room. He grew up in Anacortes working for charter companies running power and sailboats through the area. He has completed more than 50 transpacific crossings on sailboats.
• The library will join with PFLAG Skagit at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, to present the film “My Otherland,” a story about people becoming their authentic self. The film is created by Linden Jordan, who made a life-changing decision at 63. A panel discussion with Jordan, who is the president of PFLAG, will follow the film.
• The Book Club at the Library will discuss “Facing the Mountain” by Daniel James Brown at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the community room.
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every week day at the library help desk.
For kids and teens:
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27.
• LEGOs in the Library is available from 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27, in the children’s department.
• The Tween Advisory Council meets 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The event is open to students in fourth and fifth grades and features activities, cocoa games and discussions about books.
• A pajama storytime is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in the children’s library. Pajamas are encouraged but not required.
• A winter STEAM program will take place from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
• Stay & Play sessions are 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
• A high school creating writing group meets 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org.
• The following winter classes are scheduled for Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. 360-466-3821.
Hugelkultur: 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Jan. 21. Reservations required: 360-466-3821. Class fee: $10. “Hugelkultur” are no-dig raised beds that hold moisture, build fertility, maximize surface volume and are great spaces for growing fruit, vegetables, and herbs.
Propagating Perennials: 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Jan. 28. Reservations required: 360-466-3821. Class fee: $10. Christianson’s staff member Becky Paulik will demonstrate how to take cuttings and do divisions, and will cover the intricacies of seeding perennials.
• The 2023 Snohomish County Master Gardener Winter Speaker Series announces its 2023 fundraising season, featuring eight celebrity gardeners, authors, and experts sharing their knowledge on a variety of gardening subjects.
Jan. 13—“Beguiling Winter Wonders—Discover Hardy Cyclamen!,” Judy Zugish.
Jan. 27—“Creating a Garden Sanctuary,” by Jessi Bloom, award-winning ecological landscape designer, and speaker.
Feb. 3—“Gardening Matters—From Tree Canopy to Ground Cover,” by Lorene Edwards Forkner, speaker & writer for Pacific NW Magazine and The Seattle Times.
Feb. 10—“Moles! Whatcha Gonna Do?,” by Dave Pehling, former WSU Extension zoologist/mammalogist.
Feb. 24—“The Magic of Hydrangeas,” by Scott Pringle, certified professional horticulturist.
March 3—“Designing with Perennials: Creating Plant Combinations for Multiple Seasons of Interest,” by Alex LaVilla, committee chair of Great Plant Picks Program of the Elizabeth Miller Garden.
March 17—“A Behind the Scenes Look at Creating The Butchart Gardens’ Amazing Floral Displays,” by Carlos Moniz, Director of Horticulture at The Butchart Gardens.
March 31—“Plants in Sync,” Dan Hinkley, plant hunter, writer, speaker, and plant researcher.
All lectures held at the Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. $20 at the door. Visit www.gardenlectures.com for a complete listing of dates, speakers and topics.
• The Merry Mountain Ski Club offers the Tuesday Ski Bus to Stevens Pass through March. The North Route bus is chartered through BellAir Charters (BellAirCharters.com). Prices and packages vary; call 206-550-4908, visit merrymountain.com/contact.php or email tuesdayskibus@gmail.com.
• Thinking of becoming a hobbyist beekeeper? Skagit Valley Bee Association (SVBA) will conduct classes on March 6, 13, 20 and 28, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Burlington Library, 820 E. Washington Ave. Cost is $50. Included in the cost are field days, where mentors work alongside you to develop the skills on working with the bees. Information: Rob Johnson, rsjohnson2u@yahoo.com, or skagitvalleybeekeepers.org.
