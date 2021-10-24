n Festival of Trees: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation’s 33rd annual Festival of Trees returns to downtown Mount Vernon from Nov. 4-28. The festival will showcase 48 elaborately themed Christmas trees that will be presented in downtown Mount Vernon storefront windows. skagitfestivaloftrees.org, 360-814-5747 or foundation@skagitregionalhealth.org.
n Anacortes Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30. Located at Seventh Street and R Avenue. anacortesfarmersmarket.org.
n Village Books in Bellingham hosts a talent show from 6 to 8 p.m. on the last Mondays of every month. The first hour is set aside for Spanish-language performers and is held over Zoom until further notice. Email sean@seandwyerauthor.com to participate or watch.
n Wild Whatcom hosts a community program exploring local parks and trail for adults and children at 9:30 a.m. every Friday in Bellingham. $5 suggested donation. Registration required. wildwhatcom.org
n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuary Reserve streams “Aquarium Quick Dips” at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The short, virtual aquarium tours features a different animal every week, from octupi to crabs and more. Registration is on eventbrite.com.
n A Pokemon Card Club meets at Skagit Central Library in Sedro-Woolley at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays for players 6 years old and up. centralskagitlibrary.org.
n The Camano Wildlife Program has public presentations via Zoom at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesdays of the month. camanowildlifehabitat.org.
n NAMI Skagit’s Connection Recovery Support Group has been meeting virtually. The group meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday each month. Email NAMISkagitCares@gmail.com to register.
n Hospice of the Northwest is holding a COVID-19 grief support group that meets virtually at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. hospicenw.org
n Family to Family Course: 6:30-9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Oct. 28. NAMI Skagit will hold a free virtual course for family members and loved ones of adults with mental illnesses or brain disorders. namiskagit.org.
n Hospice of the Northwest holds open grief support group that meets virtually at 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. Fridays. hospicenw.org or 360-814-5570.
n The Bellingham chapter of the ALS Association hosts support groups over Zoom at noon on the second Thursdays of the month. alsa.org.
n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. locobillys.com.
n Ford Giesbrecht at Tapped: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
n Skagit River produce market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. skagitriverproduce@gmail.com.
n DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month through May at The Farmhouse restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:15 arrival; 11:30 lunch followed by program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow 360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com.
n Eagle Haven Sunday Market is held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 31, featuring local produce, artisans, food, beer, hard cider, wine and live music. 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley.
