n Western Washington University will present a free virtual performance on African piano music by Dr. William Chapman Nyaho at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. cfpa.wwu.edu
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free class on nutrition and osteoporosis at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 19. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
A free webinar on nutrition during pregnancy taught by a local dietitian will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. islandhospital.org.
n Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will hold a wildflower watercolor painting hike at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Whistle Lake. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
A free family nature walk near Whistle Lake with a lesson about lifecycles will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n “The Photographer’s Cookbook,” a virtual webinar presented by the North Cascades Institute, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. $15; ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
A photography course at Baker Lake will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. $155. A supplemental online course in editing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. $25. ncascades.org.
n The Quilt and Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner will host a virtual lecture on minimal design in modern quilting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. qfamuseum.org.
n The Camano Wildlife Habitat Project will host a virtual talk with Scott Henson, founder of Drawdown Seattle, for a talk on 100 solutions to reversing climate change at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. camanowildlifehabitat.org.
n Skagit Regional Health will sponsor a virtual cooking and nutrition course for athletic activities and recovery at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Registration required. stillyvalleyhealth.org.
n Soroptimist International of Burlington with Banner Bank will hold a paper-shredding event to raise money for its programs to support women and girls from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22, at 130 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. facebook.com/burlingtonsoroptimists.
n Friends of the Anacortes Public Library will hold a trunk book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, in the library parking lot, 1220 10th St. friendsoftheanacorteslibrary.org.
n Chuckanut Center in Fairhaven will hold a handmade spoon carving workshop from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22. $35. chuckanutcenter.org. Also at the center:
A monthlong art class with a bird theme will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in June. Free but registration required. Bring your own materials. chuckanutcenter.org.
n The Whatcom Museum and North Cascades Audubon Society will host a free virtual talk on bird migration vagrancy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. Registration is free but required at whatcommuseum.org.
n The Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner is having an art preview and auction for its 40th anniversary. A silent auction by appointment only at the gallery runs from May 27 to June 9. Virtual auctions, including a live auction, will be held June 10-13. Details at monamuseum.org.
n A rummage sale to benefit the Anacortes Senior Activity Center and Meals on Wheels will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 28-29, at 2302 E. Avenue, Anacortes. asacfoundationanacortes.org.
n Skagit Land Trust will remove invasive blackberry and host a guided walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Marblemount Conservation Area. Registration required: skagitlandtrust.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery in Mount Vernon will host an open house of the The Vinery, featuring a new historic photo collection from the Skagit Valley Museum and How It Works, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30. christiansonsnursery.com. Also at the nursery:
A Zoom webinar on raised bed gardening by Sarah Wagstaff of SOUT Farms and Flowers will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. christiansonsnursery.com.
A Zoom webinar on summer care for roses will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. christiansonsnursery.com.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will present photographer Matika Wilbur for a free in-person presentation on her years of work photographing Native women at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Wilbur’s work is currently featured at the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham. mountbakertheatre.com.
n Puget Sound Kidney Centers will hold a virtual course on the basics on kidney functions and good nutrition at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3. pskc.net.
n Refind Creations Art Studio, 215 W. Holly B28, Bellingham, will celebrate its grand opening during the Bellingham Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5. refindcreations.com.
n Experience International’s Bike to Brew Galbraith Mountain Tour is a full-day bike tour and beer tasting in Bellingham, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 5 and July 17. $275, includes dinner. expint.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce is presenting free drive-in movies in the Skagit Valley College parking lot on the first Friday of the month through September. Registration required. “Jurassic Park” will begin at 9:35 p.m. Friday, June 4. mountvernonchamber.com.
n TCB Entertainment will host Petty Fever and Shaggy Sweet for a drive-in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon. Starting at $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org.
n In recognition of National Learn to Row Day, the Whatcom Rowing Association will offer free lessons for ages 12 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5, at Bloedel Donovan Park in Bellingham. whatcomrowing.org.
n Skagit Habitat for Humanity is holding “Raise the Roof,” in which teams will use challenges to help raise money for the organization’s programs. Register by May 31. skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
n Skyhawks Sports is offering multiple week-long summer camps from June through August for ages 2-12. Activities include basketball, baseball, tennis, lacrosse and more. The camps are located in Anacortes, Bellingham, Burlington and Mount Vernon. Prices vary. skyhawks.com.
