n A Rosy Day Out will take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. The event will celebrate a fusion of outdoor presentations, a community rose display and competition in the Schoolhouse (judged by the Tri-Valley Rose Society). Presentations under the big tent start at 10 a.m., featuring gardening columnist Marianne Binetti discussing “Happy Rose Marriages”, and at 1 p.m. with Kelli Walker of Country Bouquets Floral demonstrating “Arranging Garden Roses,” followed by keynote speakers Ciscoe and John at 3 p.m. Prizes and plants to be given away throughout the day. Information: christiansonsnursery.com/2022/06/03/a-rosy-day-out/ or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @chrisitansonsnursery.
n Skagit Symphony’s Garden Tour is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26. This year’s tour presents the home garden of Christianson’s Nursery owners John & Toni Christianson, as well as several Anacortes gardens including a drought-resistant Pollinator Garden and an artful garden. Music provided by musicians from the Skagit Symphony. skagitsymphony.com/garden-tour-2022.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at 24663 Minkler Road, Sedro-Woolley. No cost, but donations welcome. Finger foods, BYOB. For more information, visit Facebook page “Sedro-Woolley Class 1972.” Additional information, email Sue (Grip) Husk at husksvrsh@hotmail.com.
n Loggerodeo, which celebrates the Fourth in July in Sedro-Woolley, will be held July 1-4. The event includes an arts & crafts fair, barbecue cook-off, carnival, chainsaw carving competition, a beard contest, kiddie parade, the Grand Parade, fireworks, the Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace, rodeo, street dance, live music and more. Information: loggerodeo.com, or email sedrowoolleyloggerodeo@frontier.com.
n Join the Procession of the Species in the Anacortes July 4 parade. Procession of the Species is a community art experience celebrating the web of life. Workshops will be held during June at Johnny Picasso’s. Workshop leaders are needed. Information: potsanacortes.org; Instagram: potsanacortes or beck@friendsoftheacfl.org; or shermanpt@gmail.com.
n The Port of Anacortes will present a ”Rock the Dock” concert at 5 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Seafarers Memorial Park, 601 Seafarers Way, Anacortes. Music by Pacific Twang, and Darin Jones and the Last Men Standing, followed by Fourth of July fireworks. portofanacortes.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Riverwalk Concert Series at the Skagit Riverwalk Plaza in downtown Mount Vernon, Thursday evenings from July 7 to Aug. 2. Schedule of bands at mountvernonchamber.com/riverwalk-concert-series.
The lineup: July 7 — Stacy Jones Band, July 14 — Hot Damn Scandal, July 21 — Chris Eger Band with Powerhouse Horns, July 28 — Mama Dirty Skirt, Aug. 4 — The Naughty Blokes, Aug. 11 — Cascadia Groove, Aug. 18 — Janie Cribbs and the T Rust Band, Aug. 25 — The Atlantics. www.mountvernonchamber.com/riverwalk-concert-series.
n The Northwest Tune-Up Festival will be held July 7-10 at Waterfront Waypoint Park, 1145 Granary Ave., Bellingham. The event is a bike, beer and music festival held in celebration of PNW culture. For more information, including ticket information and the musical lineup, visit https://bit.ly/3tBs2qp.
n Burlington Summer Nights will feature live music and family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on July 15-16. There will be an informal gathering on Friday, July 15, at Sports Keg Grill, 1660 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. A potluck is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Bay View Civic Center, 12615 C St., Mount Vernon. Information: Alan Heynsten, 360-391-0938.
n Mount Vernon Drive-In Movie Nights are back in partnership with the City of Mount Vernon, with movies at Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. The next movie is scheduled for Friday, July 15, with a 9:45 p.m. showing of “Encanto.” Free admission. Parking lot opens at 8:15 p.m. mountvernonchamber.com.
Aug. 5: “Back to the Future” (9 p.m.)
n The annual Samish Island Arts Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Community Center, 11292 Blue Heron Road. Free admission, with about 35 original art vendors whose talents include woodworking, glass, jewelry, textiles, photography, soaps and more. The event will also feature the Stella Sopra Italian Food Truck, a beer garden run Terramar Brewstillery and a music stage featuring PKDwyer and fusion Celtic band Flattery Light. Information: samishartsfest@gmail.com or samishisland.net.
n The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. $50 per person; must register before July 15. Information: https://myevent.com/1982mvhsreunion.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. Dozens of booth artisans, working studios, live music, food and beverages, an Art Dash, a festival store and more. anacortesartsfestival.com.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1952 will have its 70th year reunion/gathering at the Sports Keg Grill, 1660 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington, at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Information: Pat at 360-319-3328 or Marte at 360-941-2919.
n The Anacortes Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, with a no-host get-together at the Rockfish Grill, 320 Commerical Ave., Anacortes. A catered picnic is scheduled for noon Saturday, Sept. 10. Cost is $20 for classmates and guests. Information: Ronda (Scrimsher) Dupea at RondaDupea@gmail.com or Cathy (Flippo) Tribuzio at catneeflippo@comcast.net.
