n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce will hold a luncheon with state-elected officials at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Registration required. $17 for members, $20 for nonmembers. sedrowoolley.chambermaster.com.
n Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart St., Mount Vernon, will host an all-ages block party concert on Saturday, July 10, featuring the Chris Eger Band; Ebb, Slack, & Flood; and Juniper’s Trail. Food from Estilo Valle and Rooted Kitchen and a beer garden will be present. The concert starts at 4 p.m. $15 for ages 21 and up, $10 for designated drivers and ages under 21 (infants free). farmstrongbrewing.com.
n A “Christmas in July” toy drive to benefit the Stanwood Camano Food Bank‘s Christmas House will accept donations between July 7-21. 206-963-6615.
n Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will host an intermediate hike while teaching about mosses in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 9, starting at the Whistle Lake parking lot. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
A plant-themed guided family nature walk at Little Cranberry Lake will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17. friendsoftheacfl.org.
An intermediate-difficulty hike to learn about dragonflies at Little Cranberry Lake will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 22. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a free Junior Ecologists learning event about crustaceans for ages 6-9 at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9. eventbrite.com. Also at the reserve:
A hike through the upland trails of Padilla Bay with restoration ecologists Roger Fuller and Corinne Gardner will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. padillabay.gov.
A free all-ages trek to the Padilla Bay mudflats will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23. eventbrite.com.
n The Oak Harbor Kiwanis Beachcombers Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at North Whidbey Middle School. oakharborkiwanis.org.
n Bell Creek Nature School in Deming will host a friction fire basics course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Prices vary. bellcreeknatureschool.com.
n The North Cascades Institute will hold a wildflower workshop on Sauk Mountain from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Saturday, July 10. $110. ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
A virtual course on the natural history of Puget Sound by David Williams, author of “Homewaters,” will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. $15. ncascades.org.
A virtual course on the mythology of crows and ravens by Dr. Kaeli Swift will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. $15. ncascades.org.
A geology hike exploring Easton Glacier led by Western Washington University professor Doug Clark will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24. $110. ncascades.org.
n The Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team, a citizen science project that collects data on marine bird carcasses on beaches, will hold a Zoom training session for prospective volunteers at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11. coasst.org.
n Western Washington University’s College Quest, open for grades 10-12 from July 12-16, is a week of activities to introduce the college experience, including sessions with WWU Admissions and the chance to earn a credit by taking an introductory behavioral neuroscience course. $800. wwu.edu/collegequest. Also at the university:
The Young Explorers Science Camp for grades 3-5 will feature lessons about the science of water and river currents in a virtual four-lesson series from 9 to 10 a.m. July 12-15. $50. wwu.edu/youth.
The Young Explorers Science Camp for grades K-2 will learn about light, colors and physics in a virtual four-lesson series from 9 to 10 a.m. July 19-22. $50. wwu.edu/youth.
n Skagit Regional Health will host a virtual diet and cooking course on incorporating vegetarian cooking into your meal planning at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15. stillyvalleyhealth.org.
n The City of Marysville will have a free summer concert series at 7 p.m. at Jennings Park on Fridays, July 16 and July 23. marysvillewa.gov.
n The Camano Crab Dash 5K and 10K will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Entry fee starting at $25. Proceeds benefit the Camano Center. Register at runsignup.com.
n The Skagit Artist’s NW Art Beat Studio Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, featuring 25 local artists in 15 art studios. nwartbeat.com.
n Experience International’s Bike to Brew Galbraith Mountain Tour, a full-day bike tour and beer tasting in Bellingham, will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17. $275. Includes dinner. expint.org.
n Village Books and Whatcom Community College’s Chuckanut Writers program will feature a course on copywriting from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, July 20 through Aug. 10. $149. whatcomcommunityed.com.
n A ribbon-cutting, open house and garden tour for Heartful Retreats, a bed-and-breakfast and artist retreat located at 8480 Thompson Beach Road in Anacortes, will begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 23. heartfulretreats.com.
n Local keynote speaker and consultant Rebecca P. Murray will present a workshop in storytelling at 10 a.m. Saturdays, July 24 and Aug. 28, at COPIA on the Boulevard, 1174 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. $30 per session. rebeccapmurray.com.
n Mount Vernon Parks’ Summer Crafternoons will feature Linda Larsen of A Dash of Adorable for a wood-cut craft lesson for ages 6 and up at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at Hillcrest Park. $36. apm.activecommunities.com/mvparks.
n Rock the Cause, a concert benefiting the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation, will feature local singer Savanna Woods, The Chris Eger Band and Shaggy Sweet from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Kristoferson Farm on Camano Island. $55. tix.com/ticket-sales/rockthecause/6649/event/1225652.
n The Mount Vernon Public Schools Foundation will hold its 12th annual Green & White Open to benefit public schools at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Avalon Golf Links in Burlington. $115 before July 31, includes 18 rounds of golf, lunch and dinner. supportmvschools.org.
n The WhidbeyHealth Foundation’s annual Tour de Whidbey to raise funds for hospital equipment will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21. Races are 10, 33, 50, 67, 100 and 162 miles around the island. tourdewhidbey.org.
