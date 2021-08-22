n Yoga at the Brewery: 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 22, Garden Path Fermentation, 11653 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington. Ages 21 and older. $12. gardenpathwa.com.
n Free Park Pass: Wednesday, Aug. 25. In celebration of the 105th birthday of the National Parks Service, all state parks will have free entrance.
n OARS, Anacortes’ recreational rowing club, will offer a free one-hour row at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, for anyone age 12 or older who can handle a 13-foot oar. Registration required: oarss.org
n Keys for Kids: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, or Saturday, Aug. 28. The fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County will feature a night of live music, food and drinks at 17503 Cook Road, Burlington. $100. skagitclubs.org.
n La Conner Artists’ Garage Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Art supplies, fabrics, jewelry, tools and more at 128 S. St., La Conner. 360-399-1660.
n Car Wash with a Cause: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Homeplace Burlington Memory Care, 210 N. Skagit St., will hold a car wash to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. 360-755-7000.
n American Roots Music: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Deception Pass State Park’s American Roots Music series presents Appalachian folk group Coty Hogue Trio for a free concert at the North Beach Amphitheater. parks.state.wa.us.
n Collage class: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Rosa Langley will host a free storytelling through collage-making workshop at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner. monamuseum.org.
n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce will host a luncheon at Willowbrook Manor, 27420 Minkler Road, Sedro-Woolley, from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. New Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Dr. Miriam Miralles Mickelson will be introduced. $17 chamber members, $20 nonmembers.
n Birchwood Gardening Club: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. The club will meet at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham, to discuss softwood and hardwood plant propagation techniques. Membership open to Whatcom and Skagit residents. birchwoodgardenclub.com.
n AMP Fest: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Anacortes Music Project’s music festival will feature two stages, 20 local bands, a beer garden and food truck station at Seafarers’ Memorial Park, Anacortes. anacortesmusicproject.org.
n Forest bathing: 8:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. April Claxton will give a class on the Japanese art of “forest bathing” at Bellingham’s 100 Acre Woods. $55. ncascades.org.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will host a free balance screening from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Appointments required. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
— Online childbirth education class, Sept. 7-28. Registration required. $95. Covered by Apple Health. islandhospital.org.
— Medierranean Diet online class, 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. Free. islandhospital.org.
— Suicide prevention training, online, noon Thursday, Sept. 9. Free. islandhospital.org.
— Memory screening, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Free. Appointments required. islandhospital.org.
— Dietary strategies for managing high cholesterol online class, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Free. islandhospital.org.
n Blast From the Past: Sedro-Woolley will celebrate the ‘70s with a car show and live music Friday to Sunday, Sept. 10-12. A fun run will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. sedro- woolley.chambermaster.com.
n Cooking greens: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Suzanne Butler will teach a cooking class on ways to make kale, Swiss chard and collards tastier at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. $15. 360-466-3821 to reserve a spot.
n Farmtoberfest: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon, will host a Bavarian-themed block party featuring games, food and live music. farmstrongbrewing.com.
n Giant Pumpkin Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Enjoy vegetable weigh-offs, toad races and food vendors at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. christiansonsnursery.com.
n Burlington Fly Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Heritage Flight Museum will host a Fly Day featuring demo flights and a hangar tour. heritageflight.org.
n Shell Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. The 5K fun run and walk benefits the Anacortes School Foundation. $10. asfkids.org/funrun.
n Skagit River Produce Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during the summer at 19193 Highway 534 near Conway. facebook.com/skagit.produce.
n Camano Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through September at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. market@camanocommons.com.
n Stanwood Farmers Market: 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8, behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. stanwoodfarmersmarket.org.
n Anacortes Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30, The Depot, Seventh Street and R Avenue. anacortesfarmersmarket.org.
n Mount Vernon Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 9, Riverwalk Park, 501 Main St. mountvernonfarmersmarket.org.
n Ride bike, eat pie: Open through Sept. 5. The Sea, Trees & Pie Bike Ride is a noncompetitive event with three scenic Central Whidbey routes, completed at the rider’s convenience. Free pie voucher is redeemable at 3 Sisters Market in Coupeville for all finishers. Benefits the Whidbey Camano Land Trust. wclt.org/bikeride.
