n The Anacortes Community Theatre is virtually performing “The Last Five Years,” a musical love story set in New York. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 27-28 and July 1-3, with a 2 p.m. performance on June 28. $15 (individual) and $30 (household). acttheatre.com.
n Burlington-Edison Youth Soccer registration for the fall season (ages 5-14) is open through June 30. Starting at $90 with scholarships available. burlingtonwa.gov/besoccer.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1951 will celebrate its 70th reunion from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Chuckanut Manor, 3056 Chuckanut Drive, Bow. Information: Darrell Pierson, 808-268-5465.
n The Northwest Straits Foundation will hold a free online workshop on crabbing in the Puget Sound at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. nwstraitsfoundation.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce is presenting free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on first Fridays of the month through September. “Independence Day” will begin at 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 2. Registration required: mountvernonchamber.com.
n North Cascades Institute will offer a course on the biology and identification of lichens at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Fairhaven Park in Bellingham. $50. ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
A wildflower workshop on Sauk Mountain will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. $110. ncascades.org.
A virtual course on the natural history of Puget Sound by David Williams, author of “Homewaters,” will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. $15. ncascades.org.
A virtual course on the mythology of crows and ravens by expert Dr. Kaeli Swift will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. $15. ncascades.org.
n The City of Mount Vernon will host a Fourth of July fireworks show at Edgewater Park starting at 8 p.m. mountvernonwa.gov/parks.
n The City of Marysville will host a Fourth of July festival with food trucks and fireworks at dusk. marysvillewa.gov.
n The City of Oak Harbor will celebrate the Fourth of July with an 11 a.m. parade along Bayshore Drive. A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic and Northern Kings Bikes on the Bay will be at Windjammer Park after the parade. Fireworks will start at dusk. oakharborchamber.com.
n The City of Bellingham will host a Fourth of July fireworks show over Bellingham Bay beginning around 10:30 p.m. bellingham.com.
n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce will hold a luncheon with state-elected officials at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Registration required. $17 for members, $20 for nonmembers. sedrowoolley.chambermaster.com.
n Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will host an intermediate hike while teaching about mosses in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 9, starting at the Whistle Lake parking lot. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
A plant-themed guided family nature walk at Little Cranberry Lake will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will have a free Junior Ecologists learning event for ages 6-9 about crustaceans at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9. eventbrite.com. Also at the reserve:
A hike through the upland trails of Padilla Bay with restoration ecologists Roger Fuller and Corinne Gardner will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. padillabay.gov.
n Bell Creek Nature School in Deming will host a friction fire basics course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Prices vary. bellcreeknatureschool.com.
n The Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team, a citizen science project that collects data on marine bird carcasses on beaches, will hold a Zoom training session for prospective volunteers at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11. coasst.org.
n Western Washington University’s College Quest, open for grades 10-12 from July 12-16, is a week of activities to introduce the college experience, including sessions with WWU Admissions and the chance to earn a credit by taking an introductory behavioral neuroscience course. $800. wwu.edu/collegequest. Also at the university:
The Young Explorers Science Camp for grades 3-5 will feature lessons about the science of water and river currents in a virtual four-lesson series from 9 to 10 a.m. July 12-15. $50. wwu.edu/youth.
The Young Explorers Science Camp for grades K-2 will learn about light, colors and physics in a virtual four-lesson series from 9 to 10 a.m. July 19-22. $50. wwu.edu/youth.
n Skagit Regional Health will host a virtual diet and cooking course on incorporating vegetarian cooking into your meal planning at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15. stillyvalleyhealth.org.
n The Whatcom Museum in Bellingham will have in-person tours of Fluid Formations: The Legacy of Glass in the Pacific Northwest, led by Curator of Art Amy Chaloupka, at 12:15 and 2 p.m. on July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7. Registration required: whatcommuseum.org.
n Mount Vernon Parks & Enrichment Services will have having a cleanup day for Lions Park starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Gloves and tools available. Registration required. apm.activecommunities.com/mvparks.
n Skyhawks Sports is offering multiple week-long summer camps through August for ages 2-12. Activities include basketball, baseball, tennis, lacrosse and more. The camps are located in Anacortes, Bellingham, Burlington and Mount Vernon. Prices vary. skyhawks.com.
