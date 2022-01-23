Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to goskagit.com/local-events.
n The Bellingham Folk Festival concludes Sunday, Jan. 20, a celebration of folk music and arts at several venues in downtown Bellingham. thebellinghamfolkfestival.com.
n The 2022 Skagit Ag Summit is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11, at WSU NWREC (Northwestern Washington Research and Extension Center), 16650 Highway 536, Mount Vernon, and via Zoom at wsu.zoom.us/j/95850170382?pwd=ajZYWnlIZ3U2c2dJM3NtRnhiQ2JEUT09. Speaker and presentations begin at 9 a.m., focusing on water, economic viability, innovation and leadership.
n A Swedish Pancakes Valentine’s breakfast will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. $9, open to the public. 360-848-8882.
n Auditions: The Whidbey Playhouse will hold auditions for the political comedy “The Taming” by Lauren Gunderson, from 1-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 4-5, at Star Studio at Whidbey Playhouse in Oak Harbor (730 S.E. Midway Blvd). “The Taming” will run April 1-16. The cast consists of three women: a Republican senator’s aid, a liberal blogger and a Miss America contestant from Georgia. janinne@sugarbirdmarketing.com.
n Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Feb. 4 through May 27, online and at various regional venues, including Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and the Croation Cultural Center in Anacortes. salishseafestival.org.
n River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center: The center at Howard Miller Steelhead Park in Rockport is open for the season for the winter migration of bald eagles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Guided hikes are held along the Skagit River at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday with an expert interpreter. skagiteagle.org, srbeatic@frontier.com.
n Acrylic paintings: Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, is hosting black- line acrylic paintings by Jennifer Bowman in January. Also showing are still-life photographs by Randy Dana, soft pastels by Janice Wall, contemporary mixed media paintings by Pamela Beer, impressionistic watercolors by Eric Wiegardt, photo encaustic work by Kathy Hastings and fused glass pieces by Lin McJunkin. scottmilo.com.
For seniors
n Anacortes Senior Activity Center: Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 360-293-7473. Events at the center:
— Linda Zielinski will teach a free intermediate-level ukulele class from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 28. The class is completely instrumental. Email zuke.uke@gmail.com and include your phone number for information.
— Free computer clinic assistance is offered by appointment Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
— An acrylics class is held from 9:15 a.m. to noon Mondays, and a watercolor class from 9:15 a.m. to noon Fridays. Cost for each is $15. Drop-ins welcome.
— A free chair yoga class is held from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. Email rita.chairclass@gmail.com for link.
— A sewing seniors group meets from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.
Elsewhere
n Arlington-Stillaguamish Eagle Festival: The event is set for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, includes nature sites, art and photography show, a chain saw carving show and auction, live music, wagon rides, rafting on the Stillaguamish River, farm animals, and tractors on display, nature movie at Olympic Theater, downtown adventure quest for children, and other nature centered activities. arlingtonwa.gov/eaglefest.
n 2022 free parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The Discover Pass free days are:
Wednesday, March 9 — Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.
Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks birthday.
Friday, April 22 – Earth Day.
Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.
Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.
Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth.
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
n Museum temporary closure: The Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner, is closed to the public. It will re-open Feb. 11 with a new featured exhibit, “1968: The Year That Rocked Washington.”
n La Conner Guitar Festival: The event is scheduled for May 13-15. Highlights include concerts, vendors, luthier exhibitions and more. Concerts and events will be held at several venues, including Maple Hall, Civic Garden Club, Waterfront Cafe, La Conner Sips and Santo Coyote Mexican Kitchen. laconnerguitarfestival.com.
n The Bellingham Farmers Market is open at 1100 Railroad Ave. from 10 a.m–2 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month in January, February and March. bellinghamfarmers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.