n The Skagit Water Weeks runs through May 31, with a variety of fun, educational and free family activities. Hosted by the Skagit Conservation Education Alliance and numerous community partners. Schedule of activities: skagitcleanwater.org/skagitwaterweeks/ or contact Christine Longdon at info@skagitcleanwater.org.
n Dance to the music of the Skippers or Sentimental Journey each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. $5 cover charge requested.
n Starting June 1, One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger moves to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
n The annual Blast from the Past celebration will be held in downtown Sedro-Woolley on June 3-5. The event will celebrate 1972 with music, car-related events, a fun run/walk, arts and crafts fair, kids activities and more. Information: sedro-woolley.com, facebook.com/sedrowoolleychamber, or events coordinator Monique Brigham (Monique.SWChamber@gmail.com).
n The Concrete Chamber of Commerce will present the Mountain Film Festival on June 2-5 at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St. Highlights include documentaries, multimedia presentations, photography and mountain sports workshops. Guest speakers include Jeff Kish of the Pacific Northwest Trail Association and Oak Rankin of Glacier Peak Institute. Andy Porter Photography and Seattle City Light are also participating.
The schedule of films and presentations can be found at mountainsonfilm.com, and tickets are available online. The film festival coincides with the Mount Baker Ultramarathon, a 56-mile footrace from Concrete to Mount Baker’s Sherman peak. Seventy or more runners will start in town center at midnight, June 4. mtbakerultra.com.
n The Growing Veterans Summer Kickoff is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Edison Granary, 14136 Gilmore Ave., Bow. The event will feature food, a beer garden, live music, silent auction and raffle, talent from the Bellingham Circus Guild, and more. Growing Veterans’ mission is to “empower military veterans to cultivate purpose and belonging by growing food, community and each other,” according to a news release. Tickets and information: growingveterans.org/summer-kick-off-event.
n A’Town Big Band will perform a free swing dance at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Free admission.
n Swedish pancakes will be served from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Mount Vernon Elks, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. $9. 360-848-8882.
n The next Camano Wildlife Program will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. The topic will be “Moss and Lichen — Our Evergreen Pacific Northwest,” presented by Skagit County Master Gardener Deborah Smeltzer. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org, 360-387-2236, or camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be emailed after registration.
n Berry Dairy Days: The full Berry Dairy Days festival will return to downtown Burlington on June 17-19. Features include the Strawberry Shortcake Booth, Grand Parade, Kids Zone, Entertainment Stage, Vendor Fair, BBQ Battle, and Berry Cool Car Show, among others. This year marks the 85th anniversary of Berry Dairy Days. berrydairydays.com.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at 24663 Minkler Road, Sedro-Woolley. No cost, but donations welcome. Finger foods, and BYOB. For more information, visit Facebook page “Sedro-Woolley Class 1972.” Additional information, email Sue (Grip) Husk at husksvrsh@hotmail.com.
n Loggerodeo, which celebrates the Fourth in July in Sedro-Woolley, will be held July 1-4. This marks the 74th year for Loggerodeo, which includes an arts & crafts fair, barbecue cook-off, carnival, chainsaw carving competition, a beard contest, kiddie parade, the Grand Parade, fireworks, the Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace, rodeo, street dance, live music and more. Information: loggerodeo.com, or email sedrowoolleyloggerodeo@frontier.com.
n Join the Procession of the Species in the Anacortes July 4 parade. Procession of the Species is a community art experience celebrating the web of life. Workshops will be held during June at Johnny Picasso’s. Workshop leaders are needed. Information: potsanacortes.org; Instagram: potsanacortes or beck@friendsoftheacfl.org; or shermanpt@gmail.com.
n Burlington Summer Nights will feature live music and family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on July 15-16. There will be an informal gathering on Friday, July 15, at Sports Keg Grill, 1660 South Burlington Blvd., and on Saturday, July 16, a potluck is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bay View Civic Center, 12615 C St., Mount Vernon. Information: Alan Heynsten, 360-391-0938.
n The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. $50 per person; must register before July 15. Information: https://myevent.com/1982mvhsreunion.
