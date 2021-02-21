n Local author Jessica Gigot, whose second poetry collection “Feeding Hour” was released Nov. 20, will read from her work in the Virtual Readings Gallery of Village Books at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. www.villagebooks.com/event/litlive-jessica-gigot-group-022121.
n HomePlace Memory Care in Burlington will host a free webinar on COVID-19 vaccines at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Call 360-755-7000 to register.
n Helping Hands Food Bank and Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery will host Stuff the Bus, a food drive to help the community, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Cascade Mall in Burlington. The group that brings in the most pounds of nonperishable food will be deemed community champion.
n The Anacortes Public Library is hosting a free workout routine class at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in February. library.cityofanacortes.org.
n Smith & Vallee Gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison, is showing “Birdland,” an exhibit featuring bird pieces from over 100 artists, through Feb. 28. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. smithandvalleegallery.com.
n The Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Operation Gratitude,” a call for handmade scarves, hats, bracelets and letters for first responders, deployed troops and veterans. Items can be dropped off at 32630 Highway 20 in Oak Harbor from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday during February.
n The Whatcom Humane Society is holding a “My Furry Valentine” photo contest to raise money for the animal shelter. It costs $10 to enter and $1 to vote; voting ends on Feb. 28. The winner will be announced on March 5. whatcomhumane.org.
n Soroptomist International of Burlington will hold its Purse Auction in memory of Carol Kirkby and Cheryl Bishop from March 1-6. The auction helps fund the organization’s programs and scholarships. Donations are being accepted. facebook.com/BurlingtonSoroptimists/.
n The Lincoln Theatre presents the Sweded Film Festival, an annual compilation of homemade recreations of fan favorites, online until Thursday, March 4. For ticket information, visit lincolntheatre.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library is hosting its third installment of “The Sound of a Dry Martini: Remembering Paul Desmond” as part of its Jazz at the Library series. Saxophonist Brent Jensen will offer insights into Desmond’s life and perform his music at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The performance can be watched at the time-of or after the event on the library’s Facebook page.
n NAMI Skagit presents the Family to Family course for family members or partners of adults with mental illness or brain disorder. 6:30-9 p.m. Monday and Thursdays, March 1-25, via Zoom. Free, register by Feb. 26. Marti (360-770-5666) or Dorothy (360-856-1727).
n La Conner Kiwanis and La Conner United will host a Daffodil Fest Bazaar starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6. Fresh-cut daffodils and smoked salmon will be available at 606 Morris St. in La Conner.
n The Island County Master Gardener Foundation will host a gardening workshop on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7. The event will combine over 25 online workshops with in-person field trips. It will also include Spring Garden Marketplace at Greenbank Farm in Greenbank. whidbeygardening.org.
n The Penn Cove Musselfest in Coupeville will be held on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7, featuring festivities, food, boat tours and music. Updates can be found on its Facebook page.
n Lincoln Theatre: Local rock duo The Dolts will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13. It will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org. Also at the Lincoln:
Skagit Valley rock group Fantasy Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. It will be streamed on the theater’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
Northwest duo Free Harmony will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27. It will be streamed on the theater’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n Island Hospital will host an online discussion on grief and loss at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11. RSVP: islandhospital.org/classes.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a virtual walk in the Sonoran Desert, led by a retired wetland ecologist, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. Register at wnpskoma.org.
n In celebration of Washington State Park’s 108th anniversary, all state parks will be free to visit on Friday, March 19.
n The Wings Over Water Birding Festival, held in the Blaine area, will be held March 19-21, offering online activities including webinars and kids’ activities. Register at wingsoverwaterbirdingfestival.com.
n Plumeria Breezes Travel of Sedro-Woolley will hold a virtual presentation about traveling with Sea Dream Yachts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. Access the Zoom link at plumeriabreezestravel.com.
n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival’s annual photo contest will begin on Thursday, April 1. Winners will be featured in the 2022 brochure. Visit facebook.com/skagitvalleytulipfestival for more on how to submit and vote.
Festival poster artist Jennifer McGill will sign posters on Fridays in April from 10 a.m. to noon at Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will hold a “Tiptoe through the Treasures” sale on April 9-11 at Skagit City School on Fir Island. Shopping is by reservation only beginning March 15. skagitcounty.net/museum or 350-466-3365.
