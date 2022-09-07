• The schedule has changed for the Tuesday Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Most of the remaining shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Beer garden and amazing music, all shows are all-ages and dog friendly. Tickets are available for $8 pre-sale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com. Upcoming shows include: Sept. 15: The Chris Eger Band; Sept. 22: Paige Woods & The High Fives; Sept. 29: Cory Vincent.

Summer of Sound at the Whatcom Museum: This summer, the Whatcom Museum is hosting a variety of exhibits and programs that celebrate music and sound. There will be two historic music exhibits at Old City Hall, attend a free chamber music concert with musicians from the Bellingham Festival of Music, and bring kids to the Family Interactive Gallery for Saturdays with the Symphony. At Old City Hall, two music exhibitions showcase the art of music, as well as Bellingham’s local music history. “Not One of the Boys: The Psychedelic Posters of Bonnie MacLean,” and “The Scene: A Journey Through Bellingham’s Musical Past” are on exhibit through Nov. 20. “The Scene” presents a timeline of the styles, musicians and venues that helped put Bellingham on the “music map” between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. Photographs, instruments, concert posters and other items from the Museum’s collection are on display. whatcommuseum.org/explore/exhibitions/current-exhibitions.

