...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
from 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM PDT Sunday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy to very unhealthy.
Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close
windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate,
and use HEPA air filter if possible.
For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit
www.nwcleanairwa.org.
Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, sore throat, headache,
coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of heart
and lung conditions.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
• The schedule has changed for the Tuesday Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Most of the remaining shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Beer garden and amazing music, all shows are all-ages and dog friendly. Tickets are available for $8 pre-sale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com. Upcoming shows include: Sept. 15: The Chris Eger Band; Sept. 22: Paige Woods & The High Fives; Sept. 29: Cory Vincent.
• Summer of Sound at the Whatcom Museum: This summer, the Whatcom Museum is hosting a variety of exhibits and programs that celebrate music and sound. There will be two historic music exhibits at Old City Hall, attend a free chamber music concert with musicians from the Bellingham Festival of Music, and bring kids to the Family Interactive Gallery for Saturdays with the Symphony. At Old City Hall, two music exhibitions showcase the art of music, as well as Bellingham’s local music history. “Not One of the Boys: The Psychedelic Posters of Bonnie MacLean,” and “The Scene: A Journey Through Bellingham’s Musical Past” are on exhibit through Nov. 20. “The Scene” presents a timeline of the styles, musicians and venues that helped put Bellingham on the “music map” between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. Photographs, instruments, concert posters and other items from the Museum’s collection are on display. whatcommuseum.org/explore/exhibitions/current-exhibitions.
• The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1967{span} will hold its 55-year reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Skagit Acres, 18923 Johnson Road, Mount Vernon. Light appetizers, casual dress. $20 per person, scholarships are available. RSVP by Sept. 10 to MVHS Class of 1967, Jana Svendsen, P.O. Box 46, Mount Vernon, WA, 98273.{/span}
• The 12th Annual Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. We are eagerly anticipating a giant parade of pumpkins grown across the state. This in-person event is highlighted by a giant pumpkin weigh-off competition for pumpkin-growing hobbyists and giant vegetable growers too. Enjoy this complimentary, family-fun event and a chance to win cash prizes for giant pumpkins. 360-466-3821, www.christiansonsnursery.com/events/2021-skagit-valley-giant-pumpkin-festival.
• Camano 101: How to live on an Island, will be presented from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Camano Center 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano. Have a snack and meet the experts on local beaches, parks and trails, landscaping for wildlife, caring for your septic system, emergency preparedness, free bus service, recycling, gardening, forest and pasture management, and other resources critical to living on Camano Island. This event is accessible by request on fare free Island Transit’s West Camano bus route; call 360-387-7433.
• America’s Boating Club of Skagit Bay is presenting America’s Boating Course, a class for beginning boaters; a USCG-approved course that successful completion will allow you to get the State Boater Education Card. Held over three evenings, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 12-14 via Zoom with final exam on at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in person in the Anacortes area. The course text book America’s Boating Course, 3rd Edition. Cost: $40 or $50 for two from same household sharing course materials. To register and for information phone Mark Richey (425-876-6274, email ssboaschool@hotmail.com. Class limited to 15 students; registration closes Oct 3.
• The Skagit River Poetry Festival is in need of volunteers to help with festival logistics throughout the weekend of Oct. 6-8, 2022. Most activities are held at Maple Hall in La Conner. Volunteers who commit to 12 hours of time will receive a festival pass. Information: skagitriverpoetry.org/festival.
• 2022 free Parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
The Discover Pass free days are:
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger is now held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Love to sing? The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
