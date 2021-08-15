n La Conner Regional Library will host a self-portrait painting class at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. 360-466-3352.
n Seafarers’ Memorial Park in Anacortes will host a series of free concerts from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates: Aug. 18 (Skagit Swings), Aug. 20 (Sway), Aug. 25 (A’Town Big Band) and Aug. 27 (The West Coast Feed). portofanacortes.com/news/free-summer-concert-series-2021.
n Camano Wildlife Program: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. Pat Holmes, who began studying bald eagles in 2014 on Camano Island as a hobby, shares her personal experiences with the eagles. camanowildlifehabitat.org.
n The Washington Native Plant Society Koma Kulshan chapter will hold a field trip through Boundary Way Trail and Cowap Peak from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. Register at wnpskoma.org.
n La Conner Rotary will hold a silent virtual auction opening at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. A live virtual auction will begin at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. laconnerrotary.org.
n The PNW Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner will host an online trappiquilting workshop taught by Cristina Arcenegui Bono from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 18-19. $65 member, $70 nonmember. qfamuseum.org.
n Skagit Regional Health will host a free online cooking and nutrition meal planning course at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. stillyvalleyhealth.org.
n The Concrete High School Class of 1955 will hold a reunion at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Information: Bill Newby (360-770-9419), Mary Stafford Anderson (360-757-4782), Joan Weckerly Schmidt (360-770-5180).
n Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a free Junior Ecologists learning event about local worms for ages 6-9 at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20. eventbrite.com.
n The Mount Vernon Public Schools Foundation will hold its 12th annual Green & White Open to benefit public schools at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Avalon Golf Links in Burlington. It includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner. supportmvschools.org.
n La Conner Retirement Inn will host a summer barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at 204 N. First St. in La Conner. There will be a giveaway of a summer grilling basket. RSVP: 360-466-5700.
n The Heart of Anacortes, located at the corner of Fourth Street and O Avenue, is hosting a series of concerts from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays in August. theheartofanacortes.com
n Burlington’s Heritage Flight Museum will host a Fly Day featuring demo flights and a hangar tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. heritageflight.org.
n Skagit Speedway will host a monster truck show at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and noon Sunday, Aug. 22. Children under 6, $5. Over 6, seniors and military, $15. Adults $20. skagitspeedway.com.
n Stanwood Summer Concert series presents blues musician Mark DuFresne from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at SAAL Brewing Company, 10209 270th St. NW, Stanwood. discoverstanwoodcamano.com.
n Deception Pass State Park’s American Roots Music series presents Brazilian group En Canto at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, for a free concert at the North Beach Amphitheater. Appalachian folk group Coty Hogue Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. parks.state.wa.us.
n The WhidbeyHealth Foundation is promoting the annual Tour de Whidbey to raise funds for hospital equipment. Races include 10, 33, 50, 67, 100 and 162 miles long around the island on Saturday, Aug. 21. tourdewhidbey.org.
n Relay for Life will host a hybrid event from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Swinomish Casino in Anacortes to fundraise for the American Cancer Society. relayforlife.org/pnw.
n Garden Path Fermentation in Burlington will host a Yoga at the Brewery hour session at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Ages 21 and older. $12. gardenpathwa.com.
n Whatcom Museum in Bellingham will have in-person tours of Fluid Formations: The Legacy of Glass in the Pacific Northwest, led by curator of art Amy Chaloupka, at 12:15 and 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Registration required. whatcommuseum.org.
n Keys for Kids, a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County, will feature a night of live music, food and drinks at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28, at Stepping Stones Gardens 17503 Cook Road, Burlington. $100. Register at skagitclubs.org.
